A busy week in Oban for Police as multiple arrests are made for violent incidents and drug crimes.
Assault
A 58 year old male was arrested and charged with serious assault and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in Oban on the afternoon of Tuesday April 21.
The male was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff court at a later date.
Possession and supplying of drugs
During the early hours of Wednesday April 22 in Campbell Street, Oban, a 19 year old male has been arrested and subsequently charged with possession of Class A and Class B drug and supplying of controlled drugs.
An 18 year old male also present was issued with a Recorded Police warning for possession of Class A drugs.
Shoplifting
Police are following a positive line of enquiry after a Theft Shoplifting was reported at Marks and Spencers in Oban on the afternoon of Saturday April 18.
Driving without MOT
Following a vehicle stop on Market Street, Oban, on the afternoon of Wednesday April 22, a 49 year old male was issued a conditional offer for driving without a valid MOT certificate and issued Recorded Police Warning for possession of cannabis.
Car damaged
Between 5.30pm on Wednesday April 22 and 8.30pm on Thursday 23 April a red Kia E-Nero has sustained damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle whilst parked in the car park at the junction of Corran Brae and Castle Road in Oban.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference CR/0174478/26.
Assault and vandalism
A 36 year old male has been arrested and charged with assault, Threatening and Abusive behaviour and vandalism, following an incident at a licensed premises in Oban on the evening of Thursday April 23.
Bottle attack
At about 11.15pm on Thursday April 23, a glass bottle was thrown at a member of the public outside of Semi-chem, Station Road, Oban.
Police are appealing for witnesses. Should you have information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference CR/0176100/26.
Driving under the influence
A 28 year old female driver was arrested after failing the roadside breath test following a single vehicle collision on the A85 north of Oban on the evening of Friday April 24.
The female was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.
Trap set
Police are appealing for witnesses after a wire was deliberately placed across the track at Glencruitten woods, between midnight and 10am on Saturday April 25 2026.
Should you have information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference CR/0177540/26.
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