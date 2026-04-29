Assault

A 58 year old male was arrested and charged with serious assault and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in Oban on the afternoon of Tuesday April 21.

The male was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff court at a later date.

Possession and supplying of drugs

During the early hours of Wednesday April 22 in Campbell Street, Oban, a 19 year old male has been arrested and subsequently charged with possession of Class A and Class B drug and supplying of controlled drugs.

An 18 year old male also present was issued with a Recorded Police warning for possession of Class A drugs.

Shoplifting

Police are following a positive line of enquiry after a Theft Shoplifting was reported at Marks and Spencers in Oban on the afternoon of Saturday April 18.

Driving without MOT

Following a vehicle stop on Market Street, Oban, on the afternoon of Wednesday April 22, a 49 year old male was issued a conditional offer for driving without a valid MOT certificate and issued Recorded Police Warning for possession of cannabis.

Car damaged

Between 5.30pm on Wednesday April 22 and 8.30pm on Thursday 23 April a red Kia E-Nero has sustained damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle whilst parked in the car park at the junction of Corran Brae and Castle Road in Oban.

Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference CR/0174478/26.