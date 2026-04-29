In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times, another dangerous trap is set on the cycle track in Oban’s Glencruitten Woods, Tobermory Golf Club’s Greenkeeper marks 50 years of service, Iona Grant takes steps forward in finally getting home, and we quiz the election candidates for the local area
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.