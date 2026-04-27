WM Donald MacTavish Cup – Quarter-Finals
Skye Camanachd 1 Kingussie 3
Holders Kingussie are safely through to the last-four after beating Skye Camanachd at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree.
Skye were without a whole host of players included the suspended James Morrison and injured trio William MacKinnon, Ruaraidh MacLeod and Sam Macphee.
The Kings played with a firm breeze in their favour in the first half but all they had to show for their efforts was a fierce Dylan Borthwick strike on 13 minutes.
The Skye support had reason to cheer 10 minutes into the second half when Jordan Murchison levelled.
However, Kingussie won the tie with two goals in as many minutes just after the hour. They regained the lead on 63 minutes when Thomas Borthwick’s huge hit-in dropped just under the crossbar and into the net and, straight from the restart, Calum McLay turned home a rebound to further punish a notably deflated
Skye.
Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: "The two quick goals in the second half knocked the stuffing out of the players but the headlines have to be about youngsters Leo Templeman and Lachlann MacLeod who were both terrific.
"Leo started at wing centre and did really well as did Lachlan when he took over. They’ve added to the depth of our first team squad.
"I’m looking forward to that time when we start getting players back and building towards a full-strength team, although that still looks to be few weeks away.
"Meantime, it’s an opportunity for some of our younger players, like Leo and Lachlann, who’ve been training well with the senior group and making good progress. That said, the knock-on effect for our second team manager Ryan Nicolson is significant."
Skye return to Mowi Premiership action on Saturday when Lochaber visit Portree.
Caberfeidh 2 Fort William 1
Caberfeidh came from behind to beat Fort William at Cannich.
Fort William went into the game with optimism having beaten Caberfeidh 4-0 in the league on the opening day of the season and they started well with Lachie Shaw scoring after just eight minutes.
The Fort only stayed in front for four minutes though as Ali Taylor equalised on 12 minutes and that’s the way it remained until 20 minutes from time when Caberfeidh’s Cameron Grant scored what proved to be the winner.
This Saturday Fort William face Oban Camanachd at An Aird.
Mowi Premiership
Oban Camanachd 3 Kinlochshiel 0
Oban Camanachd were convincing winners over Kinlochshiel in their rearranged league match, played at the Taynuilt Sports Field.
Kinlochshiel were without Archie MacRae and WD MacRae and they also lost Ollie MacRae through injury in the warm-up.
The Oban side went in front with just three first half minutes remaining. Louie MacFarlane played the ball forward and Lewis Cameron got it under control before sending it across to Daniel MacVicar and he hit the ball on the run to make it 1-0.
Ross Campbell added a second on the hour with a strike from distance that beat the keeper. Just four minutes later, good interplay between Connor Howe and Daniel Maccuish helped create a chance for Daniel MacVicar and there was enough power in his strike to force the ball home and make it 3-0.
Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae spoke straight after the final whistle and said: "I’ve no excuses. Oban Camanachd outfoxed us today and they took their goals well.
"This game will be a learning curve for some of our younger players and several of the older ones can do much better too."
Kinlochshiel are on the road again this Saturday, this time against Kyles Athletic, also in the league.
Mowi National Division
Kilmallie 4 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0
Kilmallie won for the first time this season, beating Glasgow Mid Argyll at The Canal Parks.
Calum MacDougall broke the deadlock on 12 minutes with a goal from the tightest of angles, beating keeper Jonathon Oates with a hit from only about a yard off the byline.
Shane O’Rua made it 2-0 on 35 minutes, gathering a long ball before going left then right and blasting a bullet effort past the keeper.
Martin Stewart got the first of his brace a couple of minutes after. The ball was cut back by Calum MacDougall from the right side and Martin Stewart took the ball first time at penalty spot, sending it into bottom left corner of the net.
The second half was just three minutes old when Kilmallie scored again with a second from Martin Stewart. The ball broke loose following a challenge between Shane O’Rua and Andrew Morrison had Stewart nipped in to take the ball and then go round the keeper inside the box to make it 4-0.
It was a deserved win for Kilmallie, and they could have scored a few more goals but the victory certainly gives manager Liam Macdonald and his assistant Shane Gillies something to build on.
Reflecting on the game, Shane Gillies said: "That was a very good win, and all 15 boys involved were brilliant and did exactly what we asked of them.
"We got the first goal early on which is something we’ve done in a couple of games this season, but we’ve stressed to the boys the importance of getting that second goal to kick on.
"Our performance was just as good against Beauly last week but I’m glad we managed to get our first win of the season, something that was very much deserved for all the hard work the boys have been putting in."
Kilmallie now have a Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup first round tie against Glenurquhart at The Canal Parks.
Strathdearn Cup – First Round
Lochaber 1 Fort William 2
Fort William won in their second team derby against Lochaber at Spean Bridge.
Cal Brown on 15 minutes and Mark Grant on 38 minutes gave the Fort a 2-0 interval cushion although Danny Delaney countered for Lochaber with just three minutes remaining.
Kinlochshiel 4 Kilmallie 1
The Kinlochshiel colts beat the Kilmallie colts at Rèaraig.
Liam Matheson put the home side ahead on 15 minutes whilst Dan Campbell’s 38-minute effort made it 2-0 at the break.
Alan Knox pulled a goal back with 15 minutes remaining, however Duncan Macmillan hit a late double on 83 and 87 minutes to send ‘Shiel through.
Chieftain’s Cup - First Round
Ballachulish 1 Kilmory 0
Ballachulish beat an understrength Kilmory at The Jubilee Park.
In the end, the sides were separated by an Argyll Laing own goal on 55 minutes.
At the end of the game, both club captains were presented with a trophy to mark the 25th anniversary of Ballachulish’s Clubhouse opening, when Kilmory were the first opponents to use the facilities all those years ago.
Mowi North Division 1
Glengarry 2 Skye Camanachd 1
Glengarry edged the Skye Camanachd second team at Craigard.
Garry amassed a 2-0 interval lead through Scott Bremner on 15 minutes and Nick Dalgety on 31 minutes. Harry Speed halved the deficit on the hour, but the home side stayed in front to go third in the table.
Lovat 1 Lewis Camanachd 1
The Lovat reserves and Lewis Camanachd drew at Balgate.
Mitchell Leslie gave the hosts a seven-minute lead, but Donnie MacRae levelled just three minutes after the restart.
Mowi South Division 1
Ardnamurchan 5 Glasgow Mid Argyll 1
Ardnamurchan go two points clear at the top of the table after triumphing against the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team at Ardnamurchan High School.
Vinny Smith on two minutes and Stuart MacLennan on 23 minutes gave the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead.
Herbie Patterson added a third a minute after the restart and Josh Beckett made it 4-0 on the hour.
GMA’s Ross Brown pulled a goal back on 64 minutes but, straight from the restart, Stuart MacLennan made it 5-1.
WCA Round Up
WCA Mowi Premier League
Glasgow Mid Argyll 2 Skye Camanachd 4
Skye Camanachd won 4-2 in their 1pm throw up against Glasgow Mid Argyll at Peterson Park.
Abby Maclean scored a first half hat-trick for Skye with Caitlin Maclean getting the other. Beth MacLellan countered twice for the Glasgow side.
Glenurquhart 0 Kinlochshiel 4
Kinlochshiel won against Glenurquhart at Blairbeg.
Lorna MacRae scored twice and Maura Mackenzie and Lezie MacKenzie the others.
Inverness 0 Lochaber 6
Lochaber beat Inverness at The Bught Park.
Natalie MacDonald grabbed a hat-trick, Elaine Wink scored twice, and Shannon Wilson bagged the other.
Mowi National League
Strathspey 6 Glengarry 3
Strathspey defeated Glengarry at Grantown Grammar School.
Charlotte Bisset’s five goals and Emma Sanderson’s effort counted for Strathspey with Leona Falconer, Sally Berry and Laura MacKay all on target for Garry.
Mowi North League
Inverness 0 Lochaber 6
Lochaber B were winners against Inverness B at The Bught Park.
Former Skye player Lilidh Campbell scored twice for Lochaber with Kirsty Delaney and Brooke Falconer also on target.
Skye Camanachd 2 Lovat 6
Lovat defeated Skye Camanachd B at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree.
Mathilde Jones scored both Skye goals but Freya Ferguson and Zoe Mackenzie both netted twice for Lovat with Jennifer Mair and Lacii Brown getting the others.
Kinlochshiel 6 Beauly 0
Kinlochshiel B won against Beauly at Rèaraig.
Summer MacLennan scored twice, and Poppy Glasgow, Freya Miller, Daisy Stuart and Peigi MacKay got the others.
Mowi South League
Kilmallie 4 Ardnamurchan 3
Kilmallie edged out Ardnamurchan B at The Canal Parks.
Erin Starkie and Charley Kennedy both bagged Kilmallie doubles with Hannah Collins getting a hat-trick for Ard.
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