The Fort only stayed in front for four minutes though as Ali Taylor equalised on 12 minutes and that’s the way it remained until 20 minutes from time when Caberfeidh’s Cameron Grant scored what proved to be the winner. This Saturday Fort William face Oban Camanachd at An Aird.

Fort William went into the game with optimism having beaten Caberfeidh 4-0 in the league on the opening day of the season and they started well with Lachie Shaw scoring after just eight minutes.

Caberfeidh came from behind to beat Fort William at Cannich.

"Meantime, it’s an opportunity for some of our younger players, like Leo and Lachlann, who’ve been training well with the senior group and making good progress. That said, the knock-on effect for our second team manager Ryan Nicolson is significant."

"I’m looking forward to that time when we start getting players back and building towards a full-strength team, although that still looks to be few weeks away.

"Leo started at wing centre and did really well as did Lachlan when he took over. They’ve added to the depth of our first team squad.

However, Kingussie won the tie with two goals in as many minutes just after the hour. They regained the lead on 63 minutes when Thomas Borthwick’s huge hit-in dropped just under the crossbar and into the net and, straight from the restart, Calum McLay turned home a rebound to further punish a notably deflated Skye. Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: "The two quick goals in the second half knocked the stuffing out of the players but the headlines have to be about youngsters Leo Templeman and Lachlann MacLeod who were both terrific.

The Skye support had reason to cheer 10 minutes into the second half when Jordan Murchison levelled.

Skye were without a whole host of players included the suspended James Morrison and injured trio William MacKinnon, Ruaraidh MacLeod and Sam Macphee. The Kings played with a firm breeze in their favour in the first half but all they had to show for their efforts was a fierce Dylan Borthwick strike on 13 minutes.

Oban Camanachd's Gary McKerracher and Kinlochshiel's John MacRae clash when the two sides met in a Mowi Premiership match. Photograph: Stewart Inglis.

Oban Camanachd's Gary McKerracher and Kinlochshiel's John MacRae clash when the two sides met in a Mowi Premiership match. Photograph: Stewart Inglis.

Mowi Premiership

Oban Camanachd 3 Kinlochshiel 0

Oban Camanachd were convincing winners over Kinlochshiel in their rearranged league match, played at the Taynuilt Sports Field.

Kinlochshiel were without Archie MacRae and WD MacRae and they also lost Ollie MacRae through injury in the warm-up.

The Oban side went in front with just three first half minutes remaining. Louie MacFarlane played the ball forward and Lewis Cameron got it under control before sending it across to Daniel MacVicar and he hit the ball on the run to make it 1-0.

Ross Campbell added a second on the hour with a strike from distance that beat the keeper. Just four minutes later, good interplay between Connor Howe and Daniel Maccuish helped create a chance for Daniel MacVicar and there was enough power in his strike to force the ball home and make it 3-0.



Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae spoke straight after the final whistle and said: "I’ve no excuses. Oban Camanachd outfoxed us today and they took their goals well.

"This game will be a learning curve for some of our younger players and several of the older ones can do much better too."

Kinlochshiel are on the road again this Saturday, this time against Kyles Athletic, also in the league.

Mowi National Division

Kilmallie 4 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0

Kilmallie won for the first time this season, beating Glasgow Mid Argyll at The Canal Parks.

Calum MacDougall broke the deadlock on 12 minutes with a goal from the tightest of angles, beating keeper Jonathon Oates with a hit from only about a yard off the byline.

Shane O’Rua made it 2-0 on 35 minutes, gathering a long ball before going left then right and blasting a bullet effort past the keeper.

Martin Stewart got the first of his brace a couple of minutes after. The ball was cut back by Calum MacDougall from the right side and Martin Stewart took the ball first time at penalty spot, sending it into bottom left corner of the net.

The second half was just three minutes old when Kilmallie scored again with a second from Martin Stewart. The ball broke loose following a challenge between Shane O’Rua and Andrew Morrison had Stewart nipped in to take the ball and then go round the keeper inside the box to make it 4-0.

It was a deserved win for Kilmallie, and they could have scored a few more goals but the victory certainly gives manager Liam Macdonald and his assistant Shane Gillies something to build on.

Reflecting on the game, Shane Gillies said: "That was a very good win, and all 15 boys involved were brilliant and did exactly what we asked of them.

"We got the first goal early on which is something we’ve done in a couple of games this season, but we’ve stressed to the boys the importance of getting that second goal to kick on.

"Our performance was just as good against Beauly last week but I’m glad we managed to get our first win of the season, something that was very much deserved for all the hard work the boys have been putting in."

Kilmallie now have a Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup first round tie against Glenurquhart at The Canal Parks.