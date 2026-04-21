Match Made in Oban with this Summer's Clipper Round the World Yacht Race

BID4Oban is casting a net in search of venues across the town interested in pairing up with the area’s creative community when this Summer’s Clipper Round The World Yacht Race moors up on the penultimate leg of its 2026 adventure.

The bid is to ’matchmake’ venues, from cafes to bars and restaurants and other gathering places, with artists and crafters seeking showcase space for their work.

The Clipper boats will arrive in July bringing waves of spectators and added footfall to Oban.

"The world’s eyes will be on us. The race has multi-millions of followers - we have lots of events planned from ceilidhs to Highland Games and gigs - this is our chance to showcase the best of Scotland to an international audience and that includes the talents of our creative community," said BID4Oban consultant Phill Prentice.

BID4Oban has partnered up with Culture Heritage and Arts Assembly, Argyll and Isles (CHARTS) to become a ’matchmaking service’ added Mr Prentice.

"CHARTS has a big database of creatives and we have members with venues that could host some of the artists and crafters while the Clipper is in town. It’s a win, win - for the creatives to have their work on show and for the businesses that will attract more footfall through their doors because of it," he said.

If you have a business and would be interested in hosting a creative spot, contact Kay MacDonald at BID4Oban either on 01631 569915 or by emailing her at kay@bid4oban.co.uk

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