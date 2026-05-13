In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times: we bring you the round-up from last week’s election, more from Argyll’s ongoing care crisis as a man reaches a year stuck bed blocking in Oban’s Lorn and Islands Hospital, the UK’s highest igloo is built on Ben Nevis, and Comic Con brings geek culture to Fort William.
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