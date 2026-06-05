“I wanted to create something fun, active and community-focused that would encourage children to keep reading over the summer,” said Catherine. “Football and collecting cards felt like a brilliant way to get children excited about books while also bringing families into local businesses and community spaces.”

The official launch event will take place at Campbeltown Town Hall on Thurday June 11 from 3pm to 5pm, where families can collect their first trail cards, maps and information about how the event works.

The ‘Community World Cup Book Trail’ is free to take part in and open to children of all ages.

For updates, clues and trail information, families can follow Bookworm Adventures on Facebook.