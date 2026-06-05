Families across the area are being invited to take part in a new summer reading adventure with the launch of Campbeltown’s ‘Community World Cup Book Trail’ next week.
Organised by Usborne partner Catherine Wilson of Bookworm Adventures, the trail aims to encourage children to keep reading during the summer break while exploring local businesses and community spaces.
Children taking part will search for football-themed player cards, country flag cards and rare ‘Golden Cards’ hidden at sponsor locations and selected community venues throughout the summer.
Each card collected earns points, which can be exchanged for brand-new books at special pop-up collection events.
A number of rare instant-win cards will also be hidden along the trail, with lucky finders receiving football-themed books.
Local businesses are supporting the event through sponsorship, with participating sponsors becoming official trail locations and helping make the free community activity possible.
“I wanted to create something fun, active and community-focused that would encourage children to keep reading over the summer,” said Catherine. “Football and collecting cards felt like a brilliant way to get children excited about books while also bringing families into local businesses and community spaces.”
The official launch event will take place at Campbeltown Town Hall on Thurday June 11 from 3pm to 5pm, where families can collect their first trail cards, maps and information about how the event works.
The ‘Community World Cup Book Trail’ is free to take part in and open to children of all ages.
For updates, clues and trail information, families can follow Bookworm Adventures on Facebook.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.