Highland Council has consistently failed to meet targets for paying bills on time, according to a new report.
A performance update paper discussed by the council’s education committee has revealed that for almost two years straight the council has failed to meet its targets for paying invoices.
The report states that 95 per cent of invoices should be paid within 30 days and 77 per cent should be paid within less than 10 days.
The only time in the last two years the council has met the target was for the last quarter of 2025/26 when it managed to pay 95.2 per cent of its invoices within 30 days.
Apart from that, it has never paid an invoice within the given timescale for as far back as records show – 2024/25.
The first quarter of 2024/25 was the worst performing for the council with only 57 per cent of invoices paid within less than 10 days and 87.7 per cent paid within 30 days.
However, despite missing the mark for the best part of two years the council did manage to keep levels close to the target numbers.
It managed to maintain around a 90 per cent payment rate within 30 days and a 60 to 70 per cent payment rate within less than 10 days.
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