A performance update paper discussed by the council’s education committee has revealed that for almost two years straight the council has failed to meet its targets for paying invoices.

The report states that 95 per cent of invoices should be paid within 30 days and 77 per cent should be paid within less than 10 days.

The only time in the last two years the council has met the target was for the last quarter of 2025/26 when it managed to pay 95.2 per cent of its invoices within 30 days.

Apart from that, it has never paid an invoice within the given timescale for as far back as records show – 2024/25.