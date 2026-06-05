Blazin’ Fiddles will return to the Mull of Kintyre Music Festival (MOKFest) for the first time in almost 20 years when they headline this year’s Traditional Concert at Campbeltown Heritage Centre.
The Scottish folk favourites, winners of the 2025 Scot Trad Awards Folk Band of the Year title, will perform on Saturday, August 22, with Beth Malcolm, accompanied by her father Jim Malcolm, opening the show. This will be Beth’s debut appearance at the festival.
Blazin’ Fiddles, who last performed at MOKFest in 2006, are among the most acclaimed and best-loved acts on the Scottish traditional music scene.
The multi-award-winning group features fiddle virtuosos Jenna Reid, Kristan Harvey and Rua Macmillan, grounded by the second-to-none, driving accompaniment of Angus Lyon on piano and Anna Massie on guitar.
For more than 25 years, the band has been celebrated for capturing the variety, energy and sensitivity of Scottish fiddle music, combining accomplished musicianship with humour and storytelling.
The five-day MOKFest has seven ticketed concerts, headlined by artists including Skipinnish, Kathleen MacInnes with Mike Vass, Ímar, The Haggis Chasers Ceilidh Band, Slainte Davaar Allstars, Archie McAllister and Friends – Sileas Sinclair, Arran McAllister and Alasdair Murray – Kintyre Schools Pipe Band, and Che Martin.
Tickets are available online at www.mokfest.com – where there is more information about the festival – or locally from AP Taylor on Campbeltown’s Main Street.
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