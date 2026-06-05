The Scottish folk favourites, winners of the 2025 Scot Trad Awards Folk Band of the Year title, will perform on Saturday, August 22, with Beth Malcolm, accompanied by her father Jim Malcolm, opening the show. This will be Beth’s debut appearance at the festival.

Blazin’ Fiddles, who last performed at MOKFest in 2006, are among the most acclaimed and best-loved acts on the Scottish traditional music scene.