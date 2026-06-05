Some stories come and go. Others remain part of the public conversation for years, or even decades.
More often than not, that is because there are people determined not to let them be forgotten.
This week has brought fresh developments in two very different stories that have occupied the Courier’s news pages for a considerable time: the Torrisdale Bay planning saga and the Chinook Justice Campaign.
The two cases differ enormously in scale and significance, yet both highlight the determination of people who continue to pursue issues they believe remain unresolved.
Whether it is residents scrutinising decisions that affect their community or families seeking answers decades after a devastating loss, such campaigns require persistence, patience and resilience.
Many public controversies fade because those involved eventually move on.
Others endure because individuals remain willing to ask difficult questions, challenge official explanations and continue making their voices heard.
The people at the heart of these campaigns share one notable characteristic: tenacity.
And as this week’s developments demonstrate, tenacity can be a powerful force in keeping important questions alive.
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