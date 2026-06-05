Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has expressed its sincere thanks to the volunteers from Keep Oban Beautiful for their hard work cleaning up the gardens at Oban’s Lorn and Islands Hospital.
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