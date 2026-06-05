The HSCP praised the group’s "generosity and community spirit" after they approached the hospital with an offer to support the maintenance and improvement of the hospital gardens, particularly the courtyard garden, which is frequently visited and enjoyed by patients, visitors and staff.

The courtyard garden, while a valued and peaceful space within the hospital grounds, was in need of some tender loving care.

It was once a winner of the Oban in Bloom competition, but in recent years had become very overgrown.

Keep Oban Beautiful volunteers kindly gave their time to begin tidying and restoring the area, helping to create a more welcoming and therapeutic environment for everyone who uses the space.