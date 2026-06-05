Created by Fast Familiar in collaboration with Play:Vienna and An Tobar and Mull Theatre, ’Invasive Species’ presents a multi-sensory experience set within the woodland paths and shoreline of Tobermory’s Aros Park, spanning sculpture, sound and storytelling.



As part of An Tobar and Mull Theatre’s three-year artistic programme ’We Know Where We’re Going’, linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Invasive Species transforms the woodland into an immersive journey through ecology, belonging and environmental change.

Blending sculptural installation, narrative audio, music and landscape, the experience unfolds across a 45-minute walk through Aros Park, breathing new life into familiar surroundings.



Shaped by local voices and storytelling, Invasive Species invites audiences to move beyond passive observation and instead experience the landscape as layered, lived-in and continually formed through interaction.



The experience includes a new series of sculptural works named Spectrum of Belonging, created by BAFTA Scotland-nominated artist and filmmaker Yulia Kovanova and landscape architect, artist and writer Ross Maclean.

Seven striking sculptures crafted from raw materials, beginning at An Tobar and Mull Theatre and extending into the park, punctuate the audio route with

moments of pause and interaction.

These colour-coded structures act as markers within the landscape, each representing different species found on Mull, from native flora and fauna to non-native and invasive species introduced over time.

The multi-sensory installation encourages audiences to move through the landscape as active participants, discovering hidden stories, reflecting on ecological balance and reconsidering what it means to ‘belong’ in a changing environment.