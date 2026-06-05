A new free public audio walk and sculptural installation exploring the layered relationship between landscape, ecology and human presence will launch next month on the Isle of Mull.
Created by Fast Familiar in collaboration with Play:Vienna and An Tobar and Mull Theatre, ’Invasive Species’ presents a multi-sensory experience set within the woodland paths and shoreline of Tobermory’s Aros Park, spanning sculpture, sound and storytelling.
As part of An Tobar and Mull Theatre’s three-year artistic programme ’We Know Where We’re Going’, linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Invasive Species transforms the woodland into an immersive journey through ecology, belonging and environmental change.
Blending sculptural installation, narrative audio, music and landscape, the experience unfolds across a 45-minute walk through Aros Park, breathing new life into familiar surroundings.
Shaped by local voices and storytelling, Invasive Species invites audiences to move beyond passive observation and instead experience the landscape as layered, lived-in and continually formed through interaction.
The experience includes a new series of sculptural works named Spectrum of Belonging, created by BAFTA Scotland-nominated artist and filmmaker Yulia Kovanova and landscape architect, artist and writer Ross Maclean.
Seven striking sculptures crafted from raw materials, beginning at An Tobar and Mull Theatre and extending into the park, punctuate the audio route with
moments of pause and interaction.
These colour-coded structures act as markers within the landscape, each representing different species found on Mull, from native flora and fauna to non-native and invasive species introduced over time.
The multi-sensory installation encourages audiences to move through the landscape as active participants, discovering hidden stories, reflecting on ecological balance and reconsidering what it means to ‘belong’ in a changing environment.
Invasive Species brings together artistic practice, ecological thinking and community voices.
The project reflects a shared commitment to exploring how culture can engage with environmental change in ways that are both critical and accessible.
It is at once a walk, an artwork and an evolving dialogue between people, place and the living world.
Rebecca Atkinson-Lord, Chief Executive & Artistic Director of An Tobar and Mull Theatre, said: "Invasive Species captures the idea that culture can change the way we see, hear and inhabit the world around us.
"On an island like Mull, where ecology, history and belonging are woven into daily life, this project feels both urgently contemporary and profoundly rooted in
place.
"We’re thrilled to be commissioning bold, multidisciplinary work that invites audiences into a deeper relationship with the land, with each other, and with the future we are shaping together."
Rachel Briscoe, CEO of Fast Familiar, said: "It’s so easy to think of nature as something ‘over there’ - beautiful, timeless and entirely separate to humans.
"The reality is completely different - our surroundings, even when it’s as beautiful as the Isle of Mull, is changing constantly, in dialogue with human actions.
"Invasive Species is really about that - gently destabilising ways of thinking that keep us disconnected from the planet we share."
As the only multidisciplinary creative hub and producing theatre in the Hebrides, An Tobar and Mull Theatre continues to position culture at the centre of conversations about sustainability, community and the future of our landscapes.
Invasive Species strengthens the organisation’s ethos of connecting culture with environmental action, closely aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Goal 15: Life on Land.
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