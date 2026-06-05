Tributes have poured in for Donnie MacMillan BEM, a “dedicated champion of local people”, who sadly passed away at the age of 98.
The former Mid Argyll councillor served the region for four decades before retiring at the age of 94 in May 2022, making him one of Scotland’s oldest and longest-serving council members.
In 2019, Donnie was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for services to the community and local government. He was also granted the Freedom of Argyll and Bute in 2022.
Known affectionately as “Wee Donnie”, the independent councillor began serving on Strathclyde Regional Council and Argyll and Bute District Council in the 1980s, later serving as Depute Provost and Area Chair during his long tenure.
The Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, Jane MacLeod, described Donnie as a “dedicated champion of local people” following his passing on May 28.
She added: “It was a personal highlight to be able to join Donnie when he received the Freedom of Argyll and Bute in 2022, at the conclusion of his many years of service in local government.
“A lifetime of service of this calibre cannot easily be summarised in a few words, but Donnie will be remembered in Mid Argyll for many, many years to come as a kind man with a ready smile and a willingness to do his best to help where it was needed.”
Serving Argyll and Bute councillors have all paid tribute to their former colleague, with many citing Donnie’s welcoming nature and his importance to the local community.
Council Provost Dougie Philand recalled a touching memory from when he worked at Donnie’s local dairy 50 years ago.
He said: “He always made sure his staff were well looked after while working for him. That was Donnie’s nature in everything he did.
“We all share the sadness of this news, but we do so with much love and respect for a man who gave so much to his community and who will be sadly missed.”
Mid Argyll councillor Jan Brown also paid tribute to her former colleague, recalling how he told her, ‘You’ll do alright,’ upon her election.
Councillor Brown added: “He was always taking the time to talk to you, give a wee wave and check that the town was ok.
“He was known as Mr Lochgilphead to so many, but it wasn’t just Lochgilphead where he was known and loved.
“As a councillor, he could be found at all ward events, enjoying a wee cuppa and a bit of cake, attending meetings, asking questions and doing the best he could for the people of Mid Argyll.”
Donnie’s service to the communities of Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig was highlighted by many, with Lochgilphead Community Council describing him as a “good friend”.
A spokesperson added: “Donnie gave unstinting service, providing very helpful advice and drawing on his wide-ranging contacts within the community for the benefit of the town.”
As well as Donnie’s unwavering support for the communities he served, many tributes focused on the man himself, highlighting his kindness, wisdom and willingness to help others.
Argyll and Bute Council Leader Jim Lynch said: “Donnie will be remembered for his cheery smile, the twinkle in his eye, his love of a joke or a wee bit of mischief, but also for his kindness and advice, particularly to new councillors.
“There are few like him. We can count it a privilege that we knew him, and we can only hope to see his likes again.”
Both Councillor Anne Horn and Councillor Alastair Redman highlighted Donnie’s role in welcoming them to the area as neighbours and colleagues.
Councillor Horn thanked him for the kind words he offered almost 50 years ago when he encouraged her and her husband to “make a life here”.
Councillor Redman added: “Donnie was a true gentleman, an old-school public servant and a dedicated champion. As a younger councillor, I looked up to Donnie tremendously.”
All those paying tribute extended their thoughts and condolences to Donnie’s family, recognising that beyond his public service he was, most importantly, a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Donnie’s funeral will take place at Lochgilphead Parish Church on Tuesday, June 16, at 12pm.
The family has invited all friends to attend respectfully, with donations welcomed in aid of the British Heart Foundation and Arthritis UK.
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