The former Mid Argyll councillor served the region for four decades before retiring at the age of 94 in May 2022, making him one of Scotland’s oldest and longest-serving council members.

In 2019, Donnie was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for services to the community and local government. He was also granted the Freedom of Argyll and Bute in 2022.

Known affectionately as “Wee Donnie”, the independent councillor began serving on Strathclyde Regional Council and Argyll and Bute District Council in the 1980s, later serving as Depute Provost and Area Chair during his long tenure.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, Jane MacLeod, described Donnie as a “dedicated champion of local people” following his passing on May 28.