Housing officials are hopeful that work on the planned Dalintober housing development can start by the end of the year.
Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) aims to install 37 units at the Campbeltown site, some of which will be accommodation for key workers.
It is hoped that Argyll and Bute Council can award planning permission for the proposed development this month.
An update was given to councillors at a meeting of the council’s Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands area committee on Wednesday, June 3.
South Kintyre councillor John Armour asked Michelle Mundie, chief executive of ACHA, for an update on the plans, which were lodged with the council last May.
Ms Mundie said: “When we had the original design, there was the introduction of National Planning Framework 4, so we had to redesign the entire project to fit in with that.
“The whole area was a one in 400 year event flood plain, so we had to redesign it to take that into account.
“It went in for planning last year. We hoped for planning permission at Christmas, then we were told it was April and now June.
“We hope for planning permission this month, and if we get it we have documents sitting ready to go out to tender, which will take around eight weeks.
“We then have to submit the tender to the Scottish Government, which will take about another eight weeks, and then should be in a position to get the contractor in and get the building down and start on site.
“Hopefully, we should be on site by the end of the year.”
Councillor Armour then said: “It is quite a few years since I first attended a meeting with residents to get an agreement to move things on, so I am pleased to hear we are almost ready to get boots on the ground.”
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