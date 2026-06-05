“It went in for planning last year. We hoped for planning permission at Christmas, then we were told it was April and now June.

“We hope for planning permission this month, and if we get it we have documents sitting ready to go out to tender, which will take around eight weeks.

“We then have to submit the tender to the Scottish Government, which will take about another eight weeks, and then should be in a position to get the contractor in and get the building down and start on site.

“Hopefully, we should be on site by the end of the year.”

Councillor Armour then said: “It is quite a few years since I first attended a meeting with residents to get an agreement to move things on, so I am pleased to hear we are almost ready to get boots on the ground.”