While the AIPZ has been lifted, this does not mean the bird flu risk has gone away – good biosecurity by birdkeepers is still vital in ensuring there are no more confirmed cases, says the country’s Chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas.

Biosecurity good practice is important at any time of year and keepers must continue to report suspicion of disease in poultry and captive birds promptly to their nearest Animal and Plant Health Agency office.

Ms Voas said: “This has been a challenging time for bird keepers across Scotland. We appreciate their cooperation in maintaining good biosecurity even as the AIPZ is lifted.

“We have decided to keep the restrictions on bird gatherings in place but have commissioned a risk assessment to be carried out. We will consider the results of this risk assessment and whether scientific evidence supports reducing the restrictions on bird gatherings in due course.”

For more information about avian influenza see tracking.gov.scot/tracking/click?d%3D1nZrbC50-JyFaZYXdYA9kWHDfvkkq48YWCcVPcbu66PiinADgiA8WOb-xphP1hts7sIa4cdK2Wy7wWS9j93FshTeVt0nKpx4lG6CJ-ksjtS49hnCFWYTG3Q7jlomPS-Z8h5taIoXMLBZJIieFW7NMIg1&source=gmail&ust=1780648996277000&usg=AOvVaw2EWwAmA1H1TIt45vX183vT">www.gov.scot/avianinfluenza.