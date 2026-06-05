Despite the weather not quite cooperating with the plans, the event was well attended, with parents and children taking the opportunity to meet neighbours and strengthen community spirit.

Attendees were also given the chance to see the progress being made on the development of the Community Hub.

CCT trustees and development manager Nadine Stuart updated community members on future plans, with the architect’s brief for the project now having been drafted.

Plans include leasing the community offices, with several organisations already expressing interest in renting space within the building.