Islay RNLI launched the all-weather lifeboat Helmut Schroder of Dunlossit II, with six crew on board, after the callout at 1.26pm on Saturday 16 May.

Conditions were clear and calm with an occasional rain shower as the lifeboat made good speed up the Sound of Islay.

The crew of the casualty yacht had concerns that they were at risk of losing engine power after struggling against the strong tide for several hours.



Upon reaching the scene the 10m yacht had managed to exit the Corryvreckan to the east and the lifeboat was able to escort them into safer waters up the coast where they continued their passage.

Islay’s volunteer crew were stood down and returned to Port Askaig to refuel and make the lifeboat ready for service by 5pm.



Bruce Rae, Relief RNLI Coxswain, said: "The Corryvreckan whirlpool is renowned, said to be the world’s third largest permanent whirlpool.

"The waters at Corryvreckan can be very dangerous with fantastically strong tidal currents and standing waves.

"Great care and planning should be taken when navigating this area. We are pleased this shout resolved itself and our volunteer crew were able to assist and ensure everyone was safe."



If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast or think that they are in trouble, use marine VHF radio Ch 16 or dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

If readers are on Islay and would like to help support its Islay RNLI charity this month, so its volunteers can continue to save lives at sea, please come and find its dedicated and cheery volunteer fundraisers who be attending several Fèis Ìle (Islay Festival) events from 22-31 May.

The events include Friday’s opening parade in Port Ellen (look out for Stormy Stan!), Bruichladdich, Laphroaig, Ardnahoe, Ardbeg and Laggan Bay open days.