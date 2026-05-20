Following a public appeal, police have now traced Stephen Sneddon, who was reported missing from Perth and may have travelled to Oban.
Police Scotland updated on the afternoon of 20 May: "We can confirm that Stephen Sneddon, 53, who was reported missing from Perth has been traced.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal."
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