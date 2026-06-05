Archivist Rory Green continues his journey through the fascinating collections at Lochaber Archive Centre.
On May 18 the Lochaber Archive Centre joined forces with Care Lochaber and Lochaber Hope to deliver the first of what we hope will become a reoccurring fixture - a reminiscence session.
Primarily a trip down memory lane for elderly Lochaber residents, we were also delighted to be joined by pupils from Lundavra Primary School for what was a friendly, informative, and inter-generational look at days-gone-by.
This event was reported on in full in a recent edition of the Lochaber Times (www.westcoasttoday.co.uk/news/lundavra-pupils-join-care-lochaber-clients-for-a-trip-back-in-time), so I shall try not to retread too much old ground.
However, after one woman in attendance was immediately able to identify her teenage self in a photograph of the Fort William Girl Guides trip to Switzerland in 1958, she and I thought it would be a
nice idea to ask this readership, "Are you in this picture?".
After the successful event, the individual visited the Lochaber Archive Centre to take a look at the collection this image is part of.
She was able to find her own handwritten account of the trip and many more photographs of herself and her fellow Girl Guides.
If you recognise yourself, a family member, or friend in the photograph, we would love to hear from you.
Please let us know by contacting lochaber.archives@highlifehighland.com or by visiting the Lochaber Archive Centre between 10am-4:30pm on a Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday.
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