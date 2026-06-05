Are they actually a vegetarian? Of course not. Labels mean absolutely nothing if your lifestyle completely contradicts them. It’s hypocrisy.

Yet, I meet people all the time who claim to be Christians but rely entirely on a label.

“I’m Catholic,” “I’m Protestant,” “I was baptised,” or “That’s my family’s church.” But they only turn up once in a blue moon, ignore Christ’s commands, and actively refuse to submit and listen to Him. This is also hypocrisy.

If that’s you, Jesus has a declaration that should terrify you: “Depart from me, I never knew you.”