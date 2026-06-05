They will be at their closest on June 9 but they will still be close together either side of this date so don’t give up if June 9 is cloudy.

Venus is slowly rising out of the Sun’s glare into the evening sky but as it sets in the west shortly after sunset, you should only attempt to spot it once the Sun is fully below the horizon. As the days go by, it will appear higher in the sky.

On the other hand, Jupiter is heading slowly into the Sun’s glare and by the time we reach the middle of June, it wont be visible at all.

But for June 9, the two planets will pass each other like ships in the night – so don’t miss this event on a clear early June night.

So how close will they get on June 9? The two planets will actually be just 1° apart in the night sky. That’s the same distance in the sky as the width of your little finger held out at arm’s length.

Wait until the Sun has set before trying to spot the two planets. You will then have about an hour to see them before they set. Venus will be the brighter of the two.

They will make a fantastic sight together in the western sky and are easy to photograph – but wait until the Sun has set to protect your eyes and camera. Enjoy the close encounter!