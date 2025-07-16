The Travel & Tourism section of West Coast Today is created by those who live and breathe the Highlands and Islands - people who have explored its hidden gems, tasted its finest local produce, experienced the iconic distilleries and immersed themselves in its rich history. Now, we’re sharing our favourite experiences with you, helping you uncover the magic of this remarkable place.

During the summer season, the West Highlands come alive with opportunities. Wander through ancient castles and picturesque fishing villages, embark on thrilling outdoor adventures, or simply soak in the ever-changing landscapes that have inspired generations of travellers. Whether you’re exploring by foot, bike, boat, kayak or car, there’s no shortage of stunning sights to discover.