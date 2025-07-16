Brought to you by the Holiday West Highland team, this is your guide to exploring one of Scotland’s most breathtaking regions. From the dramatic peaks of Glencoe to the white sandy beaches of Arisaig, the rugged coastlines of Argyll to the enchanting isles beyond, the West Highlands is a dream destination for
adventure, relaxation, and cultural discovery.
The Travel & Tourism section of West Coast Today is created by those who live and breathe the Highlands and Islands - people who have explored its hidden gems, tasted its finest local produce, experienced the iconic distilleries and immersed themselves in its rich history. Now, we’re sharing our favourite experiences with you, helping you uncover the magic of this remarkable place.
During the summer season, the West Highlands come alive with opportunities. Wander through ancient castles and picturesque fishing villages, embark on thrilling outdoor adventures, or simply soak in the ever-changing landscapes that have inspired generations of travellers. Whether you’re exploring by foot, bike, boat, kayak or car, there’s no shortage of stunning sights to discover.
The coastline is a playground of possibilities, from exhilarating water sports and wildlife-watching boat trips to peaceful moments spent paddling in crystal-clear waters.
From Skye in the north to Campbeltown and Gigha in the south, every town and village has its own special identity – the people, the produce, the history and heritage – all to be explored and appreciated. Oban is the gateway to the isles, with CalMac and some small boat operators such as Coastal Connections serving Mull, Iona, Islay, Jura, Coll, Colonsay and Tiree.
If you’re a culture vulture, vibrant local festivals fill the calendar with music, food, Highland Games, Agricultural Shows and traditional village gatherings offering a true taste of the region’s unique spirit.
Our Festivals Guide and Top Picks will guide you through the best events and experiences to make the most of your time here. So, dive in, explore, and let the West Highlands captivate you.
You can also download a copy of Holiday West Highland by clicking here and you will find the hard copy magazine available to pick up for FREE in almost every tourist destination and hotel in the region!
Feel free to share your best experiences, photographs and recommendations with us! Email tourism@wyvexmedia.co.uk and we’ll endeavour to publish your stories and memories!
West is best!
With love from the Holiday West Highland Team
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