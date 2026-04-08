A special message from Clipper Team Scotland

Every day people, including teachers, chefs, plumbers, students, accountants, firefighters, retirees, geographers, lawyers, software developers and doctors representing over 40 nationalities, will take all that Mother Nature can muster as they embark on the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.



The Clipper Race spans 40,000 nautical miles around the world, making six ocean crossings and facing all extremities of weather and sea states.

From hurricane-force winds to blistering heat, from the isolation of the North Pacific Ocean to learning to live on a yacht with stripped-back facilities in close quarters with their teammates, this event is a true test of mental and physical fortitude.