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A special message from Clipper Team Scotland

Team Scotland on the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race have sent a special message to the people of Oban from their journey across the Pacific Ocean.

Every day people, including teachers, chefs, plumbers, students, accountants, firefighters, retirees, geographers, lawyers, software developers and doctors representing over 40 nationalities, will take all that Mother Nature can muster as they embark on the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

The Clipper Race spans 40,000 nautical miles around the world, making six ocean crossings and facing all extremities of weather and sea states.

 

From hurricane-force winds to blistering heat, from the isolation of the North Pacific Ocean to learning to live on a yacht with stripped-back facilities in close quarters with their teammates, this event is a true test of mental and physical fortitude.

Read More

Clipper Race launches 2026 Oban events - and calls for engagementClipper Race launches 2026 Oban events - and calls for engagement
Meet the skippers for the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2025-26Meet the skippers for the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2025-26
Video: Clipper race winner arrives in ObanVideo: Clipper race winner arrives in Oban

Following a successful first stopover in Oban, which saw Race Crew embrace the town’s ‘Festival of Sea’ celebrations, this edition’s stopover – now complete with a home team entry and powered by more partners – is set to be bigger than ever.

Get Oban’s big 10 days of Clipper Race mania in your diary!

 

Find the full clipper race programme for the second Festival of the Sea here: www.oban.org.uk/clipper-race-26/

Clipper Raceclipper race 2026Clipper Round The World RaceNewsObanoban timesPodcast & VideoVideo

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