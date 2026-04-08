A special message from Clipper Team Scotland

Team Scotland on the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race have sent a special message to the people of Oban from their journey across the Pacific Ocean.
Every day people, including teachers, chefs, plumbers, students, accountants, firefighters, retirees, geographers, lawyers, software developers and doctors representing over 40 nationalities, will take all that Mother Nature can muster as they embark on the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.
The Clipper Race spans 40,000 nautical miles around the world, making six ocean crossings and facing all extremities of weather and sea states.
From hurricane-force winds to blistering heat, from the isolation of the North Pacific Ocean to learning to live on a yacht with stripped-back facilities in close quarters with their teammates, this event is a true test of mental and physical fortitude.
Following a successful first stopover in Oban, which saw Race Crew embrace the town’s ‘Festival of Sea’ celebrations, this edition’s stopover – now complete with a home team entry and powered by more partners – is set to be bigger than ever.
Get Oban’s big 10 days of Clipper Race mania in your diary!
Find the full clipper race programme for the second Festival of the Sea here: www.oban.org.uk/clipper-race-26/
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.