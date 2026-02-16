Community Launch of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Coming to Town - 21st February at Atlantis Leisure - Get involved!

At the heart of the day is an ambitious and inclusive SSEN community challenge: 6,500 kilometres. That’s the exact distance covered during Leg 8 of the Clipper Race, sailing all the way from Washington DC to Oban. As a community, participants are invited to run, walk, cycle or row their way towards this collective target. Every mile counts, and every participant becomes part of Oban’s Clipper Race story.

This free, family-friendly event is all about celebrating Oban’s proud maritime heritage while bringing the whole community together for a day packed with activity, laughter and shared challenge. Whether you’re a seasoned sailor, a keen runner, or just looking for something fun to do with the kids, there’s something for everyone.