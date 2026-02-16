Community Launch of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Coming to Town - 21st February at Atlantis Leisure - Get involved!

Oban is set to come alive with colour, energy and community spirit as the world-famous Clipper Round the World Yacht Race makes its much-anticipated return to town in July. To mark the occasion, local families, clubs and supporters are invited to the Community Launch Fun Day at Atlantis Leisure on Saturday 21st February, from 10am to 3pm.
At the heart of the day is an ambitious and inclusive SSEN community challenge: 6,500 kilometres. That’s the exact distance covered during Leg 8 of the Clipper Race, sailing all the way from Washington DC to Oban. As a community, participants are invited to run, walk, cycle or row their way towards this collective target. Every mile counts, and every participant becomes part of Oban’s Clipper Race story.
This free, family-friendly event is all about celebrating Oban’s proud maritime heritage while bringing the whole community together for a day packed with activity, laughter and shared challenge. Whether you’re a seasoned sailor, a keen runner, or just looking for something fun to do with the kids, there’s something for everyone.
For those keen to get active, the programme is bursting with opportunities to get moving and try something new. You can get involved in the relay races and obstacle courses in the min hall, using canoes and dinghy sailing boats, designed to challenge all ages - without getting wet! It’s about fun first - no experience required, just a willingness to have a go.
Younger visitors can enjoy arts and crafts activities, face painting and a colouring competition as well as experience sea creatures in the Rock Pool!
The event is proudly organised in collaboration with a fantastic group of local partners, including Atlantis Leisure, Adventure Oban, Oban Sailing Club, Oban Canoe Club and the RNLI, all working together to showcase the very best of Oban’s active, coastal community.
This is more than a fun day - it’s a celebration of teamwork, adventure and local pride. So bring the family, invite your friends, spread the word and come along to help Oban kick-start the welcome for the Clipper Race teams in style.
See you there!
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