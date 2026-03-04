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Oban-sponsored Team Scotland claim third in Clipper Race stage

The first-ever Team Scotland yacht has taken third place in the seventh stage of the Clipper Race 2025/26.

NO T11 Clipper Oban 26 Team WEB
Team Scotland in Subic Bay, Philippines. Photo: Clipper Round The World

Journeying from Subic Bay in the Philippines, to Qingdao off China’s east coast, the team travelled for over seven days, finishing behind Team Gosh and Team Tongyeong respectively on March 3. 

 

The adventure yacht, sponsored by Oban’s host port partners, is expected to climb the leaderboard, before proceedings get underway again on March 12.

 

Skipper for Team Scotland, Heather Thomas, said: “After starting our journey we have now sailed more than halfway around the world. 

 

“This journey has had many highs and lows, but throughout it all the team has laughed together and supported one-another.  

  

“There is already a buzz of excitement amongst the team to bring our Team Scotland boat to its home in Oban. 

 

“From meeting proud Scots around the world, the crew has already had a taste of the friendliness and enthusiasm of the people and cannot wait for a true Scottish welcome in Oban.”

NO T11 Clipper Oban 26 Aerial web
An aerial shot from the clipper race in 2024. Photo: Clipper Round The World
NO T11 Clipper Oban 26web
This year's Team Scotland yacht. Photo: Clipper Round The World

Heather leads a team of 10, including first mate Millie Apperley and a large group of navigators. 

 

The race is expected to stop over in Oban from July 10, where a week-long “Festival of Sea” is expected to take place. 

 

In the 2023/2024 addition of the race the town experienced an economic boost of an estimated £2 million. 

 

Argyll and Bute Council Leader, Councillor Jim Lynch, said: “It is truly thrilling to welcome the prestigious Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to Oban once again. 

 

“With the new addition of a Team Scotland yacht, this provides an incredible platform to reach an even wider audience and promote Argyll and Bute across the globe. 

 

“We look forward to welcoming the Clipper Race adventurers and wish them all the best of luck.”

 

Oban’s host partners include; Brand Scotland, Diageo, Argyll and Bute The place 2Be and Scottish Association for Marine Science.

Argyllshire AdvertiserClipper RaceLeisureNewsObanoban timesSport

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