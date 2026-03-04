Oban-sponsored Team Scotland claim third in Clipper Race stage

Journeying from Subic Bay in the Philippines, to Qingdao off China’s east coast, the team travelled for over seven days, finishing behind Team Gosh and Team Tongyeong respectively on March 3.

The adventure yacht, sponsored by Oban’s host port partners, is expected to climb the leaderboard, before proceedings get underway again on March 12.

Skipper for Team Scotland, Heather Thomas, said: “After starting our journey we have now sailed more than halfway around the world.

“This journey has had many highs and lows, but throughout it all the team has laughed together and supported one-another.

“There is already a buzz of excitement amongst the team to bring our Team Scotland boat to its home in Oban.

“From meeting proud Scots around the world, the crew has already had a taste of the friendliness and enthusiasm of the people and cannot wait for a true Scottish welcome in Oban.”