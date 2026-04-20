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Team Scotland finish third after 26-days in the North Pacific during the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race

Oban-sponsored Team Scotland are in second place in the table after finishing third in stage nine of the Clipper Race.

NO T11 Clipper Oban 26web

Journeying from Tongyeong, South Korea, across the North Pacific Ocean to Seattle on America’s West Coast, the first-ever Scotland side completed the 5,000 nautical mile journey in 26 days and 19 hours. 

 

League leaders, Team Gosh finished in second place, with Power of Seattle Sports claiming the top prize. 

 

Team Scotland finished 19 hours behind the leaders, arriving in Seattle on April 18 at 1:12am (GMT).

 

Taking to the race’s social media channels, the team celebrated crossing the International Date Line marking the halfway point of their stage nine journey. 

 

Crews  were hit by tough weather systems and waves whilst crossing the ocean. 

 

The teams will now face stage ten of the race, as they travel down the coast to Panama. 

 

The Oban-sponsored team is captained by Heather Thomas and first mate Millie Apperly, with a large support crew helping the pair. 

 

The race is expected to stop over in Oban from July 10, where a week-long “Festival of Sea” is expected to take place. 

 

In the 2023/2024 addition of the race the town experienced an economic boost of an estimated £2 million. 

 

Argyll and Bute Council Leader, Councillor Jim Lynch, said: “It is truly thrilling to welcome the prestigious Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to Oban once again. 

 

“With the new addition of a Team Scotland yacht, this provides an incredible platform to reach an even wider audience and promote Argyll and Bute across the globe. 

 

“We look forward to welcoming the Clipper Race adventurers and wish them all the best of luck.”

 

Oban’s host partners include; Brand Scotland, Diageo, Argyll and Bute The place 2Be and Scottish Association for Marine Science.

Clipper RaceClipper Round the World Yacht RaceLeisurelifestyleNewsObanoban timesSport

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