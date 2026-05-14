Sailors, spectators and the wider community are being invited to come together once again as the Scottish Series returns to the waters of Loch Fyne this spring.
Taking place from May 22–25, the much-loved regatta will be staged in the harbour village of Tarbert, offering four days of competitive racing in one of Scotland’s most scenic coastal settings.
Organised by the Clyde Cruising Club, the Scottish Series has been a cornerstone of the sailing calendar since it was first established in 1975. Over the decades it has built a strong reputation for combining high-quality racing with a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere.
Roddy Angus, Chairman of the Clyde Cruising Club Scottish Series, said “Above all, I hope we can get together and do the same again this year.”
At its core, the event is about participation. A wide range of classes are catered for, ensuring opportunities for experienced crews and club-level sailors alike. With racing taking place on the sheltered yet challenging waters of Loch Fyne, competitors can expect a varied and rewarding programme across the four days. Organisers describe Tarbert as: “the perfect setting for sailors and spectators to come together.”
This year’s event will once again attract crews from across Scotland and beyond, with early entries pointing towards another strong and competitive fleet. The regatta will also host the GBR IRC Scottish Championships, adding further prestige and drawing top-level sailors to the west coast.
While the racing is at the heart of the Scottish Series, the event is equally valued for its impact ashore. Tarbert comes alive over the course of the weekend, as visiting crews, families and supporters bring a welcome boost to the local economy.
There’s as much fun to be had on land as at sea.
Shops, pubs, restaurants and accommodation providers all play their part, creating the warm and lively atmosphere for which the event is known. For many in the community, the Scottish Series is not just a sporting fixture but one of the highlights of the year.
A full social programme will run alongside the racing, offering opportunities for crews and visitors to come together each evening. From informal gatherings to live entertainment, the shoreside experience reflects the strong community spirit that underpins the event.
Tarbert’s natural harbour and close-knit setting make it an ideal host, allowing spectators to enjoy the spectacle both on and off the water. The combination of competitive sailing and a vibrant village atmosphere continues to draw people back year after year.
As preparations gather pace, organisers are encouraging both competitors and visitors to make plans early for what promises to be another memorable Scottish Series.
Whether taking part on the water or enjoying the action from the shore, all are assured of a warm Argyll welcome.
Duncan’s Yacht Chandlers
Since 1961 Duncan’s Yacht Chandlers have offered the boating world an unrivalled choice in Chandlery, Clothing, all types of Inflatables, Outboard Motors and support services. Theie 5,000sq.ft. showroom is stocked with over 25,000 items at all times and their state of the art computer systems ensure constant monitoring of stock and regular updates on special offers and the latest products.
Address: Duncan Yacht Chandlers, 7 Scotland Street, Glasgow, G5 8NL
Tel: 0141 429 6044
Web: www.duncanyacht.co.uk/
Fynepax Industrial Supplies
Suppliers of a wide range of products from the industries leading brands, such as; fixings and fasteners, welding and abrasive supplies, building materials, safety and PPE, chemicals and paints, silicones, marine and boating supplies.
T: 01389 733307
E: sales@fynepax.co.uk
Web: www.fynepax.co.uk/
Mallaig Harbour Authority
Operators of the busy fishing/ferry port based at Mallaig in Scotland.
The marina facilities in Mallaig comprise a secure pontoon fit for 50 vessels with walk-on access to the shore. The marina provides fresh water, electricity and Wi-Fi on site. As Mallaig is a working port, there are also complete servicing facilities including a slipway, boat builders and marine engineers available as well as an extensive ship chandlers.
Marina Mobile No: 07824 331031 (08.00 to 20.00 daily)
Harbour Office: 01687 462154 (Mon to Fri 08.30 to 17.30)
Email: info@mallaigharbourauthority.com
Web: www.mallaig-harbour.com/
PMG Services
Offering mobile engineering services to Argyll and the west coast of Scotland. With a team of qualified engineers that are experienced in servicing and maintaining heavy equipment servicing HGV, Plant, Forestry and Marine applications.
Tel: 07766 513585
Email info@pmg-services.com
Web www.pmg-services.com (link to pmg-services.com/contact/)
Tarbert Harbour Authority
Offering commercial and leisure services within the busy port. The south side of the harbour is home to the traditional Tarbert TT fishing fleet while the marina is situated on the north side, providing sheltered berthing and facilities for leisure vessels. The Scottish Series is returning to Tarbert this year and Tarbert Harbour are looking forward to seeing everyone with a fun weekend for all planned.
22nd May to 25th May 2026.
Web: www.tarbertharbour.co.uk/
Thomas Tunnock Limited
Thomas Tunnock Limited, commonly known as Tunnock’s, is a Scottish confectionery company based in Uddingston, Scotland.
Tunnock’s have been proud charity partners with the Scottish Series for many years and are big supporters of regatta’s on the West Coast.
Everyone knows their products from Teacakes to wafers that are available in most (if not all) grocery stores in Scotland and beyond.
Web: www.tunnock.co.uk
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