Whether taking part on the water or enjoying the action from the shore, all are assured of a warm Argyll welcome.

As preparations gather pace, organisers are encouraging both competitors and visitors to make plans early for what promises to be another memorable Scottish Series.

Tarbert’s natural harbour and close-knit setting make it an ideal host, allowing spectators to enjoy the spectacle both on and off the water. The combination of competitive sailing and a vibrant village atmosphere continues to draw people back year after year.

A full social programme will run alongside the racing, offering opportunities for crews and visitors to come together each evening. From informal gatherings to live entertainment, the shoreside experience reflects the strong community spirit that underpins the event.

Shops, pubs, restaurants and accommodation providers all play their part, creating the warm and lively atmosphere for which the event is known. For many in the community, the Scottish Series is not just a sporting fixture but one of the highlights of the year.

There’s as much fun to be had on land as at sea.

Duncan’s Yacht Chandlers

Since 1961 Duncan’s Yacht Chandlers have offered the boating world an unrivalled choice in Chandlery, Clothing, all types of Inflatables, Outboard Motors and support services. Theie 5,000sq.ft. showroom is stocked with over 25,000 items at all times and their state of the art computer systems ensure constant monitoring of stock and regular updates on special offers and the latest products.

Address: Duncan Yacht Chandlers, 7 Scotland Street, Glasgow, G5 8NL

Tel: 0141 429 6044

Web: www.duncanyacht.co.uk/

Fynepax Industrial Supplies

Suppliers of a wide range of products from the industries leading brands, such as; fixings and fasteners, welding and abrasive supplies, building materials, safety and PPE, chemicals and paints, silicones, marine and boating supplies.

T: 01389 733307

E: sales@fynepax.co.uk

Web: www.fynepax.co.uk/

Mallaig Harbour Authority

Operators of the busy fishing/ferry port based at Mallaig in Scotland.

The marina facilities in Mallaig comprise a secure pontoon fit for 50 vessels with walk-on access to the shore. The marina provides fresh water, electricity and Wi-Fi on site. As Mallaig is a working port, there are also complete servicing facilities including a slipway, boat builders and marine engineers available as well as an extensive ship chandlers.

Marina Mobile No: 07824 331031 (08.00 to 20.00 daily)

Harbour Office: 01687 462154 (Mon to Fri 08.30 to 17.30)

Email: info@mallaigharbourauthority.com

Web: www.mallaig-harbour.com/

PMG Services

Offering mobile engineering services to Argyll and the west coast of Scotland. With a team of qualified engineers that are experienced in servicing and maintaining heavy equipment servicing HGV, Plant, Forestry and Marine applications.

Tel: 07766 513585

Email info@pmg-services.com

Web www.pmg-services.com (link to pmg-services.com/contact/)

Tarbert Harbour Authority

Offering commercial and leisure services within the busy port. The south side of the harbour is home to the traditional Tarbert TT fishing fleet while the marina is situated on the north side, providing sheltered berthing and facilities for leisure vessels. The Scottish Series is returning to Tarbert this year and Tarbert Harbour are looking forward to seeing everyone with a fun weekend for all planned.

22nd May to 25th May 2026.

Web: www.tarbertharbour.co.uk/

Thomas Tunnock Limited

Thomas Tunnock Limited, commonly known as Tunnock’s, is a Scottish confectionery company based in Uddingston, Scotland.

Tunnock’s have been proud charity partners with the Scottish Series for many years and are big supporters of regatta’s on the West Coast.

Everyone knows their products from Teacakes to wafers that are available in most (if not all) grocery stores in Scotland and beyond.

Web: www.tunnock.co.uk