The 17th annual Kintyre Songwriters Festival returns to Campbeltown on the weekend of July 3-5, bringing a wealth of local talent and some of the best up-and-coming artists from around the country to the town.

Lacuna will headline Saturday night at this year’s festival. Photograph: Rosie Sco.

Lacuna will headline Saturday night at this year’s festival. Photograph: Rosie Sco.

Her music blends the intimacy of folk storytelling with ambient textures and a classical vocal edge, drawing comparisons to This Is The Kit, Laura Marling and Jeff Buckley.

Her album was named 2025 Album of the Year on BBC Radio Scotland’s Roddy Hart programme, and earlier this year she performed as a featured artist during the BBC Burns Night celebration with the Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Pippa has already earned recognition from the Scottish Album of the Year Awards and the Scottish Alternative Music Awards, and won the Rising Star award at the 2025 Scottish Jazz Awards.

Following the success of her debut EP Sisters in 2023, Pippa released her acclaimed debut album ‘common thread’ in 2025, a collection praised for its emotional honesty and poetic exploration of love.

Pippa Blundell is among the headline acts performing at the event.

Pippa Blundell is among the headline acts performing at the event.

Friday headliner Pippa Blundell graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2022 with a degree in mezzo-soprano voice. Initially aspiring to be an opera singer, her passions naturally led her towards songwriting and composition.

Events will take place at Campbeltown Town Hall on Friday and Saturday, and The Commercial Inn on Sunday. There will also be open stage events in The Tasting Rooms throughout the weekend, where new performers can showcase their skills.

Dreampop band Angelface return to Kintyre Songwriters Festival this summer.

Also returning to the festival on Friday are all-female dreampop band Angelface, known for their harmonies and fresh from announcing a headline show at Glasgow’s iconic King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut. Well-known local musician Jim Swan, of Horizon fame, will be performing his original material at the festival for the first time, alongside festival debutantes Sophie Galbraith and Ailie Renton, who will perform as a duo. The Friday line-up is rounded out by psychedelic veterans Ghost Rock and local favourites The Twisted Melons, alongside singular voices David Fee and Iain McIntyre. Craig Bedson and Elyce Walker bring heartfelt acoustic sounds, while the inimitable Ragbag of Contradictions takes a more playful approach to the event. Finally, The Gilchristians will, as always, perform the songs of festival founder Kenneth Gilchrist. Tenderly mixing hushed folk songwriting with atmospheric guitars, Saturday headliners Lacuna create a whole new world within their songs while bringing consummate musicianship and a whole lot of energy to the stage.

Glasgow folk act Cousin Henry will appear on Saturday’s festival bill.

The band has been releasing music steadily since 2021 and received a nomination for Best Newcomer at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards before going on to play several sold-out shows at venues including King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut and the famous Windmill venue in Brixton. A rising touring act, Lacuna will perform in Campbeltown hot off the stages of the huge TRNSMT and Kelburn festivals. Glasgow-based folk act Cousin Henry and Bright Light Rooney, who is travelling from Clitheroe for the event, will be among the highlights of Saturday’s bill, alongside festival co-founder Ross MacInnes, who returns with a brand new sound. Campbeltown live scene favourites The Sarachs, Gullion and Hope Strang will perform alongside local legends Dave Bisset and Che Martin, both regulars on the pub session scene. Rounding off the Saturday line-up is up-and-coming local songwriter Adam Lang, returning after last year’s festival, along with two new artists making their festival debuts – 21-year-old Shaun Anderson, a local singer performing on the town hall stage for the first time, and 16-year-old Noah Scott, the festival’s youngest performer. Noah comes from a musical family and is the younger brother of local singer Sonny Scott, of well-known folk collective Curiosity Shop.

Bright Light Rooney will travel from Clitheroe to perform in Campbeltown.