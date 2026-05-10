Thousands of pupils have taken part in a unique tri-lingual singing project with their interpretation of an anthem composed by one of Scotland’s top bands.
Up to 40,000 young people from across Glasgow’s schools have collectively sung and signed Alive composed by Skipinnish co-founder Angus MacPhail.
The song was specially adapted by Angus’s mother Flora to include a Gaelic chorus reflecting the city’s strong association with the language and culture. Pupils also signed elements of the song through Makaton bringing inclusivity to the heart of the project.
Funded by Creative Scotland’s Youth Music Initiative, the project has been spearheaded by CREATE, a campaign by Glasgow City Council Education Services to raise the profile of expressive arts and creativity through the school curriculum across early years, primary and secondary schools.
Over several weeks, schools have been busy learning and practicing the song in the three languages, supported by teaching videos and resources developed by CREATE Music Tutors. All 152 primary and ASN primary schools were invited to record and submit a video of their performance to create a citywide video montage featuring pupils from across Glasgow.
The montage will be released on Tuesday 16 June 2026 as part of the Primary Choir Festival in Glasgow’s City Halls.
Alive was chosen by CREATE due to it being a joyful, uplifting anthem that reflects themes of resilience, spirit, and a connection to the world around us. Since its release in 2017 it has become a fans’ favourite and a regular on Skipinnish’s gig playlist.
The band, which recently announced a new look line up, took a break from rehearsals for their biggest ever British tour which starts this week to thank and congratulate the young people on their achievement.
Angus MacPhail said: “What an honour for us to be chosen for this project and hear Glasgow’s young people sing and sign a song that means so much to the band and our fans. Hearing and seeing it in English, Gaelic, and Makaton makes it all the more special. Glasgow’s young people are in fine voice and should be immensely proud of their work.
“During the intensity of rehearsals for our British tour throughout May, seeing this project brought to life has provided us with some beautiful and refreshing news that has lifted all our spirits, The youthful enthusiasm for this project and our music is touching.”
Angus added: “Since Alive was released it has cemented its place as one of our anthems and a firm fans favourite at our gigs. Next month we’ll perform in 14 British cities and towns from Aberdeen to Cornwall and we are spurred on by the energy these young Glaswegians have shown for our music.”
Since clips of Glasgow kids singing Alive went online, there has been a flood of requests from other schools across the country asking if they can also teach their pupils the song. Skipinnish say they would be thrilled for any school to learn Alive. And the team at CREATE would be delighted for any other schools to use the teaching videos and resources for kids and adults everywhere to learn the song. It won’t be possible to be part of this year’s recording but the more kids singing this happy song of hope, the better.
Ailsa Ansell of CREATE added: “We’re delighted to be using Alive for this year’s project. The song’s message of hope and light has really connected with the children, and it’s been fantastic to see them come together to sing and sign it in English, Gaelic and Makaton. Teachers and pupils have had great fun learning it, and there’s a real sense of pride and excitement in being part of such a special citywide project.”
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