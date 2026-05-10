Up to 40,000 young people from across Glasgow’s schools have collectively sung and signed Alive composed by Skipinnish co-founder Angus MacPhail.

The song was specially adapted by Angus’s mother Flora to include a Gaelic chorus reflecting the city’s strong association with the language and culture. Pupils also signed elements of the song through Makaton bringing inclusivity to the heart of the project.

Funded by Creative Scotland’s Youth Music Initiative, the project has been spearheaded by CREATE, a campaign by Glasgow City Council Education Services to raise the profile of expressive arts and creativity through the school curriculum across early years, primary and secondary schools.

Over several weeks, schools have been busy learning and practicing the song in the three languages, supported by teaching videos and resources developed by CREATE Music Tutors. All 152 primary and ASN primary schools were invited to record and submit a video of their performance to create a citywide video montage featuring pupils from across Glasgow.

The montage will be released on Tuesday 16 June 2026 as part of the Primary Choir Festival in Glasgow’s City Halls.