Together, Highlands Rewilding, NatureScot, Friends of the Sound of Jura, and the Tayvallich community are taking practical steps to dissuade visitors from removing oysters from Loch Sween.

Four new signs have now been installed at key intertidal access points around Loch Sween MPA (Marine Protected Area), raising awareness of the legal protections surrounding native oysters and the urgent need to safeguard this fragile population.

This action follows growing concern about the decline of native oysters in Loch Sween and surrounding waters. A 2024 survey led by Highlands Rewilding and covering one portion of the MPA, recorded fewer than 50 oysters across a 6km stretch of intertidal habitat. No juveniles were found, and individuals were widely dispersed.