Between 8.45am and 5pm on May 6 a grey Land Rover Discovery was parked within the Oban hospital’s notoriously busy car park when it was struck by another vehicle, causing damage to same and leaving blue marks on the paintwork.

The driver failed to notify the owner or police. If you have any knowledge of this incident or dash camera footage please contact police on 101 quoting Incident 3343 of 06/05/2026.