Around the Arran courses – week 21, 2026
Brodick Golf Club
Wednesday May 13, Summer Cup, 27 played. 1 Robin Bell 67-2=65, 2 Iain Brian Allison 96-29=67 ACB, 3 Alastair Dobson 77-10=67 ACB. Scratch, Robin Bell 67. Lucky twos, hole 7, no winners.
Thursday May 14, McCarfrae Trophy second round, 10 played. 1 Gordon Hendry 68-6=62, 2 Chris Holuj 82-19=63, 3 Matt Keir 70-5=65. Scratch, Gordon Hendry 68.
Sunday May 17, McCarfrae Trophy third round, 15 played. 1 Ewan McKinnon 62+2=64, 2 Donald Galbraith 75-11=64, 3 Alistair Hume 77-12=65. Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 62. Lucky twos, hole 15, Matt Dobson wins the pot.
McCarfrae Trophy final standings: 1 Ewan McKinnon, 2 Gordon Hendry, 3 Matt Dobson, 4 Matt Keir, 5 Finlay Sillars, 6 Sam Tattersfield, 7 Donald Galbraith, 8 Alastair Dobson, 9 Chris Holuj, 10 Nicol Hume, 11 Ian Shand, 12 Douglas Robertson.
Fixtures: Sunday May 24, Brandon, draws at 8.30am and 12noon. Wednesday May 27, Summer Cup, make own games.
Lamlash Golf Club
Ladies section: Wednesday May 13, Medal round two / Ann Cook Tray, nine played. 1 Meg El Adm 87-23=64, 2 Fiona Carswell 83-18=65.
Thursday May 14, Summer Cup, 23 played. 1 QJ Young 80-22=58, 2 R Allison 73-12=61, 3 Ian Bremner 74-10=64, 4 Andrew Smith 84-19=65 BIH. Scratch, Craig Young 66. Magic twos, R Niven @5th, A Hunter @15th, A Hunter, I Bremner, C Young @16th. Hole 17 drawn, rollover.
Sunday May 17, Jamieson Cup, 22 played. 1 Jack Smith 99-44=55, 2 Jonatan Smith 75-15=60, 3 Derek Harrison 87-26=61, 4 Alastair Crawford 76-14=62. Scratch, Craig Young 64. Magic twos, Craig Young @2, David Boyle @5th, Paul Cowan @14th, Robert Allison @16th. Hole 14 drawn, Paul Cowan won the accumulator.
Fixtures: Sunday May 24, Hamilton Bowl round two. Thursday May 28, Summer Cup and Scratch Cup round one. Sunday May 31, Hastings Cup first round.
Shiskine Golf Club
Wednesday May 13, Gents Summer Cup. 1 and scratch G Campbell 42-1=41, 2 A McNicol 50-6=44 BIH, 3 A Stewart 49-5=44. Magic twos, G Campbell, D Davidge, S Law.
Wednesday May 13, Ladies Club Championship Qualifier round two. Silver: 1 and scratch Val Crawford 80-10=70, 2 Alice Anderson 90-17=73. Bronze: 1 Jenni Turnbull 88-24=64, 2 Elizabeth Kelso 92-25=67. Magic twos, Jenni @10th, Elizabeth Kelso @12th.
Sunday May 17, Gents Senior Qualifier. 1 and scratch D McAllister 44-5=39, 2 J Tait 53-11=42, 3 Wm Kelso 53-10=43.
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Wednesday May 13, Summer Trophy, 29 played. 1 Liam Bremner 8, 61, 2 Danny Head 7, 62 ACB, 3 Neil Lucas 11, 62, 4 Jamie Stewart 5, 63 and lowest gross. Magic twos, Frazer Barr and Graeme Crichton @2nd, Danny Head @12th and 17th.
Sunday May 16, Bannantyne Cup, 11 played. 1 John Pennycott 16, 64, 2 Douglas Auld 20, 66, 3 Neil Lucas 11, 88 and lowest gross, 4 Cameron Bruce 14, 69.
Fixtures: Sunday May 24, Medal. Wednesday May 27, Summer Trophy.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Fixtures: Tuesday May 26, May Ladies Club Championship Qualifier first round. Tuesday May 26, Peter Sutton/ /Lady Mary, tee off 12.30pm.
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