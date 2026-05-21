Work began in March to see the grass in Morrison Court torn up and replaced by blockwork, to the frustration of many islanders who never asked for such a change.

It was initially funded by an £80,000 grant from the Crown Estate, but that money has since run dry.

The Ileach has called the works "arguably unwanted and unnecessary changes" and "remarkably uninspiring".

The block work has been branded ugly by many islanders, as the chosen design does not match the adjacent slabs in colour, size or orientation.

Even the sub-contractors hired to do the work, Atc Groundworks, said on social media that they had warned Argyll and Bute Council it would look "terrible".