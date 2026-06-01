Cheers to Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Quarter-Final.
Oban Distillery was the venue for the draw this week, with a mix of local sporting pedigree and shinty tradition.
Oban born racing driver Jodie Sloss shared the honor of drawing the balls with Jim Lynch, Leader of Argyll and Bute Council. Ruari Davidson, Chief Executvie Officer of the Camanachd Association was also there.
Just a fortnight on from her victory at Dijon-Prenois in the FFSA French GT Championship, Jodie swapped the gear stick for a shinty stick by lending a hand at the draw - being invited was an offer she could not refuse, she said.
"My dad, my uncle and cousins have all played shinty so I’ve grown up with it. There was a lot of peer pressure to say yes to helping out at the draw so I couldn’t say no! It was great to be asked!" she said.
Jodie’s cousin Briana Sloss was one of the few females playing shinty when she was younger. Briana was captain of the Taynuilt shinty team. winning the Tulloch Cup and Mackay Cup in 2017. "It was a great achievement, and especially relevant as we’re encouraging more females to get involved, whether that’s getting behind the wheel or picking up a shinty stick!" added Jodie.
The 2026 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final will take place on Saturday September 20 at Mossfield Park.
The results of the draw for the quarter final which will be on July 11 are Kingussie v Kinlochshiel, Oban Camanachd v Caberfeidh, Newtonmore v Glenurquhart, and Skye v fort William.
Jodie added: "The sport means so much to communities across the Highlands and it’s something my family still has a strong connection to today. I’m incredibly proud to be involved in the draw and to show my support for a sport that means so much to so many people close to me. With the final returning to Mossfield Park in September, I’m excited to continue supporting the occasion and what promises to be another fantastic event for Oban and shinty.”
Jim Lynch said the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final coming to the "hallow field of Mossfield" was "key not just in terms of sporting interest but also the culture which our area is steeped in.”
And Camanachd Association President Burton Morrison said there was "already real anticipation around the ties" this week’s draw delivered. "I would
also like to place on record our sincere thanks to Tulloch Homes for their continued backing of the competition and of shinty more broadly. Their support remains hugely valued by clubs, players and supporters across the game. With this year’s final set for Oban once again, we know Mossfield Park will provide a tremendous stage for the occasion in September and we are looking forward to returning to the south of Scotland.”
Tickets for the 2026 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final are available at www.shinty.com/tickets-merchandise and are currently heavily discounted.
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