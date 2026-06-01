Oban Distillery was the venue for the draw this week, with a mix of local sporting pedigree and shinty tradition.

Oban born racing driver Jodie Sloss shared the honor of drawing the balls with Jim Lynch, Leader of Argyll and Bute Council. Ruari Davidson, Chief Executvie Officer of the Camanachd Association was also there.



Just a fortnight on from her victory at Dijon-Prenois in the FFSA French GT Championship, Jodie swapped the gear stick for a shinty stick by lending a hand at the draw - being invited was an offer she could not refuse, she said.

"My dad, my uncle and cousins have all played shinty so I’ve grown up with it. There was a lot of peer pressure to say yes to helping out at the draw so I couldn’t say no! It was great to be asked!" she said.

Jodie’s cousin Briana Sloss was one of the few females playing shinty when she was younger. Briana was captain of the Taynuilt shinty team. winning the Tulloch Cup and Mackay Cup in 2017. "It was a great achievement, and especially relevant as we’re encouraging more females to get involved, whether that’s getting behind the wheel or picking up a shinty stick!" added Jodie.



The 2026 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final will take place on Saturday September 20 at Mossfield Park.