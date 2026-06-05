A round up of golf matches played on Arran in the last week...
Brodick Golf Club
Wednesday 27 May
Summer Cup
27 played
1st Net Nicol Hume 78-15=63
2nd Net Brian Allison 93-29=64
3rd Net Kyle McNicol 79-15=64
Scratch – Gordon Hendry 70
Lucky 2s hole was the 14th hole – no winners
Sunday 31 May
Sweep
17 played
1st Net Neil Duncan 81-22=59
2nd Net Billy Armit 82-16=66
3rd Net Donald Irvine 82-16=66
Scratch – Gordon Hendry 71
Lucky 2s hole was the 4th hole – no winners
Fixtures
Wednesday 10 June - Summer Cup, make your own games
Sunday 14 June – Brandon, Draws at 8.30am and 12noon
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday 28 May
Summer Cup / Scratch Cup 1 and Daffodil in memory of J.O Sullivan.
35 participated.
Scratch: Craig Young with gross 65.
4 th Paul Jameson 77-12-65 bih
3 rd Alastair Crawford 78 -14-64
2 nd Hugh McLelland 85-22-63
1 st Cameron Paul 81-18-63 bih
3 Magic 2’s Paul Cowan at 15th , David Boyle and Neil Young at 16th .
Hole no 14 was selected - rollover.
The inaugural Daffodill prize for the best Lamlash Member went to Hugh McLelland. This will be played each year at the end of May to remember Sully who was a member of Lamlash for over 50 years. He battled Parkinson’s disease refusing to give in to it. Many will remember Sullys many entries in the horticulture show.
Sunday 31 May
Hastings Cup 1st round.
22 played.
Scratch: Craig Young with gross 66
Fourth: Ian Anderson 70-5-65
Third: Derek Harrison 88-25-63
Second: Andy Smith 80-19-61
First: Graeme Andrew 79-18-61 bih.
There were 2 magic 2’s by G.Andrew at 14th and Serge El Adm at 16th. Hole no 12 was drawn- rollover.
Fixtures
Sunday 7: Jamieson Cup 2 9am and 12 noon
Thursday 11: Summer cup and 2nd Qu. for the championship.
Ladies section: Wednesday May 27, Medal 3, second round championship, 10 played. 1 Sherie Walker 96-35=61, 2 Meg El Adm 87-23=64. Magic twos, Pam Roulston @2nd.
Shiskine Golf & Tennis Club
Saturday 30 May
Gents CCQ3
1 & Scratch S. Kerr 74-7=67
2. D. McAllister 76-8=68
3. Wm Kelso 84-15=69 BIH
Magic 2’s: R. Crawford
Sunday 31 May
Gents CCQ4
1. P. King 84-22=62
2. J. Brown 73-9=64
3. D. Markham 75-10=65
Scratch T. Mitchell 67
Magic 2’s: S. Kerr, D. McAllister, J. Tait, N. Hindley
Fixtures
Semi- finals: Friday 5 June 5pm,
Finals: Sunday 7 June 1pm
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Wednesday 27 May
Summer Trophy.
29 played.
1st Ryan Armstrong (4) - 61 and lowest gross
2nd Danny Head (7) - 63 acb
3rd Paul Cameron (16) - 63 acb
4th John Pennycott (16) - 63 acb
2s Nicol Auld @ 2 & 3. Gordon MacLachlan @ 11. Neil Lucas @ 16. Paul Cameron & Mark West @ 17
Sunday 31 May
The Tor Alvey Trophy (Greensome).
10 played (5 cards).
1st Cameron Bruce & Fraser Hackett (15) - 60
2nd Douglas Auld & Nicol Auld (11) - 62
3rd Stan Rainey & David Blair (12) - 67
No2s returned.
Fixtures
Sunday 7 June - Medal.
Wednesday 10 June - Summer Trophy
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