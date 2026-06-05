Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday 27 May

Summer Cup

27 played

1st Net Nicol Hume 78-15=63

2nd Net Brian Allison 93-29=64

3rd Net Kyle McNicol 79-15=64

Scratch – Gordon Hendry 70

Lucky 2s hole was the 14th hole – no winners

Sunday 31 May

Sweep

17 played

1st Net Neil Duncan 81-22=59

2nd Net Billy Armit 82-16=66

3rd Net Donald Irvine 82-16=66

Scratch – Gordon Hendry 71

Lucky 2s hole was the 4th hole – no winners

Fixtures

Wednesday 10 June - Summer Cup, make your own games

Sunday 14 June – Brandon, Draws at 8.30am and 12noon

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday 28 May

Summer Cup / Scratch Cup 1 and Daffodil in memory of J.O Sullivan.

35 participated.

Scratch: Craig Young with gross 65.

4 th Paul Jameson 77-12-65 bih

3 rd Alastair Crawford 78 -14-64

2 nd Hugh McLelland 85-22-63

1 st Cameron Paul 81-18-63 bih

3 Magic 2’s Paul Cowan at 15th , David Boyle and Neil Young at 16th .

Hole no 14 was selected - rollover.

The inaugural Daffodill prize for the best Lamlash Member went to Hugh McLelland. This will be played each year at the end of May to remember Sully who was a member of Lamlash for over 50 years. He battled Parkinson’s disease refusing to give in to it. Many will remember Sullys many entries in the horticulture show.

Sunday 31 May

Hastings Cup 1st round.

22 played.

Scratch: Craig Young with gross 66

Fourth: Ian Anderson 70-5-65

Third: Derek Harrison 88-25-63

Second: Andy Smith 80-19-61

First: Graeme Andrew 79-18-61 bih.

There were 2 magic 2’s by G.Andrew at 14th and Serge El Adm at 16th. Hole no 12 was drawn- rollover.

Fixtures

Sunday 7: Jamieson Cup 2 9am and 12 noon

Thursday 11: Summer cup and 2nd Qu. for the championship.

Ladies section: Wednesday May 27, Medal 3, second round championship, 10 played. 1 Sherie Walker 96-35=61, 2 Meg El Adm 87-23=64. Magic twos, Pam Roulston @2nd.

Shiskine Golf & Tennis Club

Saturday 30 May

Gents CCQ3

1 & Scratch S. Kerr 74-7=67

2. D. McAllister 76-8=68

3. Wm Kelso 84-15=69 BIH

Magic 2’s: R. Crawford

Sunday 31 May

Gents CCQ4

1. P. King 84-22=62

2. J. Brown 73-9=64

3. D. Markham 75-10=65

Scratch T. Mitchell 67

Magic 2’s: S. Kerr, D. McAllister, J. Tait, N. Hindley

Fixtures

Semi- finals: Friday 5 June 5pm,

Finals: Sunday 7 June 1pm

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday 27 May

Summer Trophy.

29 played.

1st Ryan Armstrong (4) - 61 and lowest gross

2nd Danny Head (7) - 63 acb

3rd Paul Cameron (16) - 63 acb

4th John Pennycott (16) - 63 acb

2s Nicol Auld @ 2 & 3. Gordon MacLachlan @ 11. Neil Lucas @ 16. Paul Cameron & Mark West @ 17

Sunday 31 May

The Tor Alvey Trophy (Greensome).

10 played (5 cards).

1st Cameron Bruce & Fraser Hackett (15) - 60

2nd Douglas Auld & Nicol Auld (11) - 62

3rd Stan Rainey & David Blair (12) - 67

No2s returned.

Fixtures

Sunday 7 June - Medal.

Wednesday 10 June - Summer Trophy