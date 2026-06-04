Woodlands Glencoe, owned and operated by the Young Family, has secured the HSBC UK funds to make sure the resort stays under their stewardship for generations to come.

Set in a 36-acre estate with 19 luxury lodges with hot tubs, EV charging and hosting several on-site activities including a golf course, boutique food truck and cocktail bar, massage rooms, and wilderness sauna - the funding will help grow the business even more says Managing Director James Young who represents the third generation of hoteliers in the family.

His grandparents, Norman and Jessie Young, first purchased and managed The Lodge on the Loch Hotel with no prior experience after moving to Glencoe in 1977.

James’s father Laurence then built and eventually sold a successful Scottish hotel group, before the family created Woodlands Glencoe in 2007 in a bid to reinvent hospitality and do luxury accommodation "in a totally different way" said James.

The business is still a family affair, with James’ wife Jess, sister Katie and brother Callum all working there.

Last month, Woodlands Glencoe attended the Small Business Growth Awards hosted by HSBC and The Federation of Small Businesses in the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow and were delighted to win the Family Business Award.

James said: “Hospitality has always been part of our family’s story, and it feels part of our DNA now after three generations. We’re so proud of the business that we have built at Woodlands with our brilliant team, and it feels so good to have this recognised by winning a national award. The funding from HSBC helps invest in our product and accelerate our growth plans, so watch this space!”

Allan McGraw, Relationship Manager at HSBC, added; “We are hugely proud to have supported the Young family in this next phase of their business journey, and are by no means surprised that they have gone on to win this impressive accolade. Woodlands Glencoe continues to attract visitors from across the UK and beyond, celebrating the beautiful landscapes Scotland has to offer as well as supporting tourism in the Glencoe area. Family run businesses are an important part of the Scottish economy and we look forward to continuing to support this one for future generations.”