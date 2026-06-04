The event proved a resounding success, raising more than £2,000 for the local golf club, a testament to the generosity and community spirit of everyone involved.

The trophy holds a special place in CalMac’s heritage. First established in 1996 by members of the MV Isle of Arran engine room team - Calum MacLean, Alasdair Hamilton, Keith Warner and John Ramsey - it was once a highlight in the company’s social calendar.

Adding to its significance, the trophy itself was crafted by Calum MacLean with support from his fellow engineers, making it a unique and lasting symbol of CalMac’s history.

This year’s event was organised and hosted by Sean Lafferty, Passenger Services Manager on Isle of Mull, and Ian Robertson, Bosun, MV Lord of the Isles, whose efforts ensured an enjoyable and well-attended day for all participants.

The gathering also welcomed Roy McKinven, retired motorman, who had supported the event for many years.

Players enjoyed both competitive and social aspects of the day, with some impressive performances on the course.

More importantly, the strong turnout and enthusiastic backing reinforced the enduring appeal of the trophy and its role in bringing colleagues together while supporting local causes.

CalMac also extended its thanks to Stevie Ross, retired captain, and all the volunteers at Dalmally Golf Club for hosting the event and providing outstanding hospitality throughout the day.

The return of the MV Isle of Arran Trophy has firmly re-established it as a cherished CalMac tradition — one that celebrates shared history, strengthens connections, and gives back to the community.