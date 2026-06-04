A Mid Argyll transport charity is remaining defiant and continuing to serve the community in the face of increasing demand and rising fuel costs.
Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV) provides door-to-door transport to medical appointments, supporting people who are unable to access appointments independently.
The organisation has continued to see growth in both volunteer numbers and demand, despite the recent hike in fuel prices caused by the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.
MATV chair Andrew Milne and charity co-ordinator Catherine Kennedy told the Argyllshire Advertiser that the recent spike had not deterred drivers, but meant the organisation had to be mindful of funding going forward.
Andrew said: “The drivers are unpaid, they’re all volunteers, but they do get expenses from us and at the minute we’ve actually increased that up to 50 pence per mile.
“The drivers aren’t doing it for the money or the expenses. They are all volunteers and they would do it anyway, so it doesn’t really matter what the price of fuel is, but it definitely makes life easier for them.
“We don’t have as big a pot as we used to have, put it that way, because of the whole fuel situation, so we have to be very, very careful about what we do.”
The service, which transports patients to appointments within Mid Argyll and beyond to Oban or Glasgow, has recruited six new drivers in the last three months despite rising petrol prices.
Catherine said: “It doesn’t deter the people who volunteer. They’re not looking for the money, they’re doing it for a reason.
“Some drivers do long-distance trips, some drivers do Oban and some drivers only do local trips, so we cover all the bases.
“As long as we can keep up with demand and maintain volunteers, there is nothing that can stop us continuing to provide the service.”
The MATV co-ordinator, who has served the charity for more than 13 years, added that the need for new drivers has continued to increase in line with demand for the service.
In 2025, MATV took on an additional 100 clients, bringing the total number of people supported by the organisation to more than 720.
Catherine added that the service is now experiencing around 10 new users each month due to the impractical and unreliable nature of public transport.
Anyone from elderly patients and people with long-term conditions to those without access to a car can apply for help from MATV.
Users contribute a small fee of around £5 for local transportation, with the charity completing expense forms on behalf of patients who need help accessing services in Glasgow.
Andrew said the service exists not only to help individuals but also to reduce the costs of missed appointments to the NHS, which cost the state provider around £233 per appointment.
He added: “We’re actually saving the NHS quite a lot of money, but we are also restoring independence to patients, as they are not as reliant on their family to get to appointments.”
Funded by a council grant, community groups and local donations, both Catherine and Andrew were keen to stress that the service’s growth alongside rising fuel prices is sustainable.
Andrew, a former MATV driver, added that this sustainability is driven by the willingness of volunteers to continue working to “help people”.
Catherine said: “I never like to turn anyone away and I’m very good at begging drivers to help out.
“We definitely have plans for the future, but we will never say no to a driver.”
To access services, donate to MATV or find out more about volunteering, people are urged to contact MATV through its website or phone line.
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