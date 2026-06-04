Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV) provides door-to-door transport to medical appointments, supporting people who are unable to access appointments independently.

The organisation has continued to see growth in both volunteer numbers and demand, despite the recent hike in fuel prices caused by the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

MATV chair Andrew Milne and charity co-ordinator Catherine Kennedy told the Argyllshire Advertiser that the recent spike had not deterred drivers, but meant the organisation had to be mindful of funding going forward.

Andrew said: “The drivers are unpaid, they’re all volunteers, but they do get expenses from us and at the minute we’ve actually increased that up to 50 pence per mile.

“The drivers aren’t doing it for the money or the expenses. They are all volunteers and they would do it anyway, so it doesn’t really matter what the price of fuel is, but it definitely makes life easier for them.

“We don’t have as big a pot as we used to have, put it that way, because of the whole fuel situation, so we have to be very, very careful about what we do.”

The service, which transports patients to appointments within Mid Argyll and beyond to Oban or Glasgow, has recruited six new drivers in the last three months despite rising petrol prices.

Catherine said: “It doesn’t deter the people who volunteer. They’re not looking for the money, they’re doing it for a reason.

“Some drivers do long-distance trips, some drivers do Oban and some drivers only do local trips, so we cover all the bases.

“As long as we can keep up with demand and maintain volunteers, there is nothing that can stop us continuing to provide the service.”