TEN YEARS AGO

Friday June 10 2016

Concern grows over Ardrishaig sea wall

Inspections are to be carried out on an Ardrishaig sea wall as worries grow over its condition.

The stone-faced wall supports and protects the A83 trunk road from the ravages of Loch Fyne storms, and it is these damaging sea conditions that have led to areas of undermining at a section opposite Seaside Park, Ardrishaig.

Residents contacted the Advertiser to express concern that the roadway above may be at risk of collapse - but they also made the point that small children could be tempted to crawl into the most seriously undermined section below the road, seeing it as a cave.

Two undermined areas are visible, about 20 feet apart.

The larger of the two is around five feet wide, extending three to four feet into the retaining wall.

One local woman, who did not want to be named, said: ‘The integrity of both the pavement and roadway is seriously compromised. And the fact a youngster is able to crawl into a crumbling hole below the main road is particularly worrying.

‘This damage may well be a result of the construction a few years ago of the two Scottish Water outfalls which are surrounded by huge piles of rock armouring.

’The natural wave pattern, particularly during storms, is now funnelled directly towards this section of wall, instead of being allowed to run freely and smoothly along it.’

A spokesperson for trunk road maintenance firm, BEAR Scotland, said: ‘We are aware of the condition of the sea wall at Ardrishaig and further inspections will be carried out to see if any works are required to strengthen the wall.

‘Trunk road safety is our top priority and in the meantime our teams will continue to monitor the structure.’

Scottish Water told the Advertiser that it plans to investigate the situation and establish whether any of its infrastructure or activity has contributed to damaging the sea wall.