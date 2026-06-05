Fort William public toilets (Viewforth Car Park) were hit two months ago and were still closed at the time of writing while Ballachulish and Portree have suffered the same issues.

In Fort William there are no plans in place to open the facility with repair costs estimated at £5,000 after cubicles were smashed up and fittings ripped from the walls.

"Since the building was closed, we are also now finding vandalism at the rear of of the building," said a Highland Council spokesperson.

"This sad incident of vandalism is another in a cycle that has become demoralising for council staff and our communities.

"We are always willing to look at any new ways to prevent vandalism taking place and safeguard our public assets."