Andy McKay had been walking his four related dogs along a familiar forest path on May 18, when a red squirrel crossed in front of them and disappeared into bushes bordering a steep cliff.

One of the dogs, a five-year-old border terrier named Midge, immediately chased after the squirrel and went over the edge.

Initially believing Midge had been killed in the fall, Andy began searching the bottom of the Allt Robuic Gorge to recover the body of his beloved pet.

Recalling the search, Andy said: “For a good hour and a half, I was just trying to recover her body. I genuinely had no belief that she was alive at all. That’s honestly what I thought I was doing.”

After navigating the difficult terrain, Andy eventually heard Midge crying and located her stranded on a small rocky ledge halfway up the cliff.

He added: “She’s only alive because about halfway down there was this tiny ledge with a tree sticking out of it. She hit the tree and it kind of catapulted her onto the ledge.”

During the ordeal, the oldest of the four related dogs, Mabel, became distressed and attempted to reach her.

Mabel broke free and partially climbed the rock face before falling and badly injuring her leg.