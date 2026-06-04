A dog owner has praised the emergency services who rescued his dog after she plunged into a remote gorge near Glenbranter.
Andy McKay had been walking his four related dogs along a familiar forest path on May 18, when a red squirrel crossed in front of them and disappeared into bushes bordering a steep cliff.
One of the dogs, a five-year-old border terrier named Midge, immediately chased after the squirrel and went over the edge.
Initially believing Midge had been killed in the fall, Andy began searching the bottom of the Allt Robuic Gorge to recover the body of his beloved pet.
Recalling the search, Andy said: “For a good hour and a half, I was just trying to recover her body. I genuinely had no belief that she was alive at all. That’s honestly what I thought I was doing.”
After navigating the difficult terrain, Andy eventually heard Midge crying and located her stranded on a small rocky ledge halfway up the cliff.
He added: “She’s only alive because about halfway down there was this tiny ledge with a tree sticking out of it. She hit the tree and it kind of catapulted her onto the ledge.”
During the ordeal, the oldest of the four related dogs, Mabel, became distressed and attempted to reach her.
Mabel broke free and partially climbed the rock face before falling and badly injuring her leg.
Andy believes Mabel was trying to reach Midge, adding that the other dogs were going “hysterical” because they knew the others were in distress.
Unable to get a mobile signal in the gorge, Andy walked to the Forestry and Land Scotland office at Glenbranter before contacting the emergency services.
A major rescue operation followed, involving firefighters, coastguard personnel, mountain rescue teams and specialist rope rescue crews.
Andy said: “There must have been more than 20 people there and maybe 12 or 13 vehicles. The main issue was just how remote the location was and how steep the gorge was.
“They climbed up and carried out a risk assessment, but realised they couldn’t get to her with the equipment they had. Then mountain rescue and the coastguard arrived, and eventually the specialist rope rescue team came from East Kilbride.”
After securing the site, one rescuer abseiled down to Midge carrying a rescue basket, while firefighters remained positioned below in case the dog attempted to jump.
Midge climbed safely into the basket and was lifted back to the top.
More than 20 rescue personnel attended the operation, which lasted over four hours.
Andy said: “The emergency services went above and beyond, genuinely. They were all superstars.
“It was very emotional, I’ll be honest. For a long time, I thought I was only trying to bring her home. To find out she was still alive and then see everybody turn up to help — it was remarkable.”
Andy also praised several members of the public who helped care for the other dogs, Billie and Morag, during the operation, with one person helping carry the injured Mabel down to the car park.
The nine-year-old has suffered a badly broken ankle, and vets have placed a cast on the border terrier’s leg in the hope that the bones will heal.
Midge survived the ordeal with only minor injuries.
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