Kilbrandon War Memorial on the Isle of Seil was unveiled and dedicated in 1921 but over the years has been battered by the elements, leaving it in dire need of restoration.

Weather taking its toll means the stonework needs cleaning, names need repainting and the rusting railings need replacing and a paint over.

When The Oban Times and Argyllshire Advertiser reported the memorial unveiling, it mentioned the ceremony being attended by a representative gathering of local residents, including many members of the Easdale Post and Comrades of the Great War who nine months later went on to form the Easdale Branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland (RBLS).

The Easdale Branch is now one of only a handful of Legion branches to have remained continuously active for more than a century.

With support of Seil and Easdale Community Council, the Easdale Branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland has taken up the task of returning the memorial to its former glory to make sure all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for peace and freedom can be fittingly remembered at least for another 100 years.

The War Memorial Restoration Fund was officially launched at Seil Sounds Spring Concert. The Peace and Harmony event at Seil Hall on May 21 raised funds to be shared between the memorial fund as well as charity War Child.

"The Legion Branch are grateful to Seil Sound Community Choir for giving us the opportunity to launch our plans to the wider community and for their financial support," said RBLS Easdale branch Secretary Lorraine Reynolds who would like to hear from anyone else interested in helping.

She said: "We receive no council funding for the upkeep of the memorial which means we must raise the funds ourselves and so far thanks to donations, the choir concert and the JustGiving page have raised £2,100 of the £15,000 required.

"As our Easdale Branch has only 27 active members this undertaking is a momentous challenge, and we would appreciate any financial help that can be given and would welcome anyone who supports the work of the Royal British Legion Scotland, and any ex-members of the old Oban RBLS Branch to join our ranks."