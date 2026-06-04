The Isle of Mull Community Sports Hall project has launched its online crowdfunder as stage two of its fundraising mission commences.
Plans for a new indoor facility on Mull, spearheaded by Mull Rugby Club, are aimed at providing islanders opportunities to play and train in all weathers.
Mull is the only major Scottish Island without a sports hall, despite having a population of 3000 and being one of the most rain heavy places in the UK.
It will include the island’s first full sized basketball court with space also available for tennis, badminton and netball. The facility will also include a viewing gallery and a gym.
Their fundraising efforts kicked off on Sunday March 22 with Wellfest at Garmony, which helped grow the reserves from £50,000 to £60,000.
A total of £200,000 will be needed before the project can apply for grant funding. The total cost is predicted to be £2.4 million.
A goal of £50,000 has been set for this round of funding, with £1500 raised on the first day alone.
In their pledge for support, project organisers said: "This project will benefit the whole community by creating a shared, inclusive space that supports health, wellbeing and social connection across all age groups.
"It will be a space for everyone. A place where children can play, grow in confidence and discover new opportunities. Where young people can stay active, build friendships and feel part of something positive.
"Where adults can take time for their health and wellbeing. And where older members of our community can stay connected, active and feel included."
The project was launched due to the lack of a plan for a full-sized sports hall at the new Mull Campus.
The location of Garmony was selected after an island-wide survey led by students at Tobermory High School. It was chosen due to its central location, proximity to both of Mull’s main ferry routes and the two rugby club pitches right next door.
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