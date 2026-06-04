Plans for a new indoor facility on Mull, spearheaded by Mull Rugby Club, are aimed at providing islanders opportunities to play and train in all weathers.

Mull is the only major Scottish Island without a sports hall, despite having a population of 3000 and being one of the most rain heavy places in the UK.

It will include the island’s first full sized basketball court with space also available for tennis, badminton and netball. The facility will also include a viewing gallery and a gym.

Their fundraising efforts kicked off on Sunday March 22 with Wellfest at Garmony, which helped grow the reserves from £50,000 to £60,000.

A total of £200,000 will be needed before the project can apply for grant funding. The total cost is predicted to be £2.4 million.

A goal of £50,000 has been set for this round of funding, with £1500 raised on the first day alone.