Dòchas Carers Centre welcomed visitors to a well-attended opening of its Pottery and Community Art Showcase in Lochgilphead.
Taking place on June 3, the exhibition saw carers, volunteers, trustees and local residents come together to celebrate the power of community during Volunteers’ Week.
The showcase highlights work created through creative sessions and partnerships, celebrating both artistic talent and connection.
Visitors praised the display, with one noting the “beautiful collection of work, creating a sense of space and belonging”, while another said the craft group had “made a real difference”.
Many of the participants in the exhibition took great pride in listening to the praise from community members, with one describing the day as “lovely”.
Co-founder and Honorary Life President Catherine Patterson shared a message reflecting on the artistic legacy of fellow co-founder John Patterson.
The Centre extends its sincere thanks to its funders, volunteers and local businesses whose support made the event possible.
The showcase runs throughout June, with all welcome to visit the centre.
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