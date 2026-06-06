Lochgilphead Primary School’s garden party raised an incredible £1,000 for educational resources and projects.
Organised by the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and Parent Council (PC), the annual end-of-term fundraiser featured an array of stalls, baked goods, and musical performances on May 29.
Each primary class organised a game or stall for the event, with the most popular being “Soak the Teacher”, where a member of staff sat in the stocks and was soaked with sponges.
A PTA spokesperson said: “A fantastic thank you to all those who helped at our amazing garden party.
“We celebrated the progress of our school garden project, held our annual fundraiser, and enjoyed the company of the school community, including families, staff, and pupils.”
The celebrations featured a piping performance from pupil Calvin Anderson, as well as a wind ensemble and the school choir.
Attendees were invited to tour the garden site, where volunteers Fiona and Patrick — dressed as a flower and a gnome for the occasion — guided visitors around the area.
Stalls selling plants and soft toys, along with activities such as Hook the Duck, pebble painting, and guessing teddy bears’ birthdays, were all part of the day. Home baking was also on offer.
The PTA paid special thanks to Mary Bruce, a valued classroom assistant, who baked a special cake for the event.
Visitors were encouraged to guess the cake’s weight, with pupil Innes Gallagher taking home the prize.
The school’s garden party began in 2023 after the PTA and PC sought to create a welcoming outdoor space on a site that had become overgrown and was in need of a tidy-up.
Each year, the fundraiser serves as a celebration of the progress made on the site by volunteer groups.
To help teach pupils about the importance of the environment, the Eco Pupil Voice Group now uses the site alongside other primary classes as part of their learning.
This term, pupils have used the garden to support their “Growth” topic, which encourages them to spend more time outdoors and make use of a more accessible and user-friendly space.
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