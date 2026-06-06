Organised by the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and Parent Council (PC), the annual end-of-term fundraiser featured an array of stalls, baked goods, and musical performances on May 29.

Each primary class organised a game or stall for the event, with the most popular being “Soak the Teacher”, where a member of staff sat in the stocks and was soaked with sponges.

A PTA spokesperson said: “A fantastic thank you to all those who helped at our amazing garden party.

“We celebrated the progress of our school garden project, held our annual fundraiser, and enjoyed the company of the school community, including families, staff, and pupils.”