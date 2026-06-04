Carers across Argyll and Bute are being urged to find out more about the financial support available to them during Carers Week, which takes place this week from June 8 to 14.
The annual campaign highlights the challenges unpaid carers can face and encourages people who may not see themselves as carers to access support, whether emotional, social or financial.
Following a number of improvements earlier this year, Social Security Scotland now delivers four different payments for carers.
The Scottish Carer Supplement, Young Carer Grant and the new Carer Additional Person Payment provide extra financial support that is only available in Scotland.
As of March this year, 1,750 carers in Argyll and Bute were receiving Carer Support Payment, and more people could be entitled to help.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Carers Week is a great opportunity to recognise the importance of unpaid carers in our communities.
“Our recently improved package of support, which is unique to Scotland, recognises the vital role carers play in our society. As a result, Scotland’s carers receive greater support than carers anywhere else in the UK.
“I would urge anyone who cares for someone to find out more about the support available from Social Security Scotland and in their local area.”
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