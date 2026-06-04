The North Ayrshire Council Education Service currently operates with two school holiday calendars – one for schools on the mainland and Cumbrae, and another for schools on Arran.

Consultation took place with key stakeholder groups to seek views on whether there should be one school holiday calendar for all North Ayrshire Council schools.

There was strong support across all stakeholder groups to move to one holiday calendar for all schools from academic session 2027-28.

School holiday calendars for mainland and Cumbrae schools have followed a similar pattern for a number of years, with key school closure periods allocated to October (one week), Christmas (two weeks) Easter (two weeks) and Summer (seven weeks), with a number of long weekends allocated within school terms.

School holiday calendars for Arran schools have historically followed a slightly different pattern from the rest of the authority, with key school closure periods allocated to October (two weeks) Christmas (two weeks) Easter (two weeks) and Summer (seven weeks).

The Education Service was keen to seek stakeholder views on moving to one holiday calendar for all schools.

Andrew McClelland, Chief Education Officer, Head of Service (Education), said: “An online survey was issued to stakeholder groups on February 23 and closed on March 6. Stakeholder groups included: Parents/Carers; Teaching Staff; Early Years Staff; Support Staff; Facilities Management Staff and pupils.

“A total of 6813 survey responses were received.

“Of the responses received, 62 per cent said it would be a good idea to have one set of school holidays for all schools, 31 per cent said this may be a good idea and seven per cent said this would not be a good idea.

“Of the responses received, 73 per cent said that it would be a good idea to align school holiday calendars by moving to a two-week holiday period in October for all schools. Nine per cent said that this may be a good idea and 18% said this would not be a good idea.

“A single holiday calendar would support the planning of key activities across the school year and ensure all school term dates, holidays, closure days and in-service days are aligned across all North Ayrshire schools and term-time early years settings.

“Adding a week to the October holiday could have benefits for mental health and wellbeing, giving all pupils a two-week break between each term.

“Reducing the extended summer holiday period by one week may also have benefits, as comments are often made by some stakeholders that the current seven-week holiday is too long.

“Potential cost savings for some families. Introducing a two-week break in October may help families to access lower holiday prices outside the summer period.”