To celebrate the launch of its second Red Wine Cask limited-edition whisky, Lochlea Distillery is giving you the chance to win one of three exclusive sets featuring both the 2025 and 2026 Red Wine Cask releases.

The new Red Wine Cask 2026 expression marks the second annual release in Lochlea’s evolving wine cask series, which showcases the Ayrshire distillery’s innovative approach to cask management. Inspired by the art of finishing mature spirit in carefully selected red wine casks from different wine-making regions, each annual release introduces a distinct expression shaped by the character of the wine casks chosen to complement Lochlea’s signature house style.

For the 2026 edition, whisky matured in first-fill Bourbon barrels has been finished in Sangiovese wine casks from Tuscany, Italy, creating a rich and velvety dram layered with sweetness and spice. Expect aromas of red berries, baked apples and honey, followed by a creamy palate packed with juicy berry notes, nuttiness and soft oak spice on the finish.

With only a limited number of bottles available, Lochlea Red Wine Cask 2026 will be available from specialist retailers from 28th May at £55. It sits alongside Lochlea’s core Single Estate range, a permanent collection of single malts launched last year.



What You’ll Win

- one of three sets of Lochlea 2025 and 2026 Red Wine Cask releases.

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