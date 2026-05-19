The annual event will see a weekend of seafood, parades, music and stalls take over the village’s waterfront on July 4 and 5.

Tarbert Harbour Authority (THA) said they were excited to see a heartfelt celebration of the services which keep people safe.

A spokesperson for THA said: “We are so lucky in Tarbert to have people who go above and beyond to keep us all safe, so this year we wanted to say thank you.

“The main parade of the festival will entail a procession of handcrafted floats, put together by some of our creative locals, along with an opportunity for festivalgoers to take part by donning their own costume in relation to the theme.”

The parade will begin at 1pm at Tarbert Fire Station and will travel to the Fish Quay, before dispersing at the Corner House and Tarbert Hotel.

Known for its family friendly atmosphere, the two-day festival will include the crowning of this year’s Seafood Queen, alongside a celebration of Tarbert’s renowned seafood.