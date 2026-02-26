ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Launching Clipper race community challenge

A Clipper race community challenge is under starters orders after Saturday’s fun day at Atlantis Leisure Centre.

Launching the 6,500km community challenge in celebration of the famous Round The World Clipper Race coming to Oban this summer. Photograph: Kevin McGlynn
Launching the 6,500km community challenge in celebration of the famous Round The World Clipper Race coming to Oban this summer. Photograph: Kevin McGlynn

The countdown is now on for leisure centre staff and users to clip away at the 6,500 kms through exercise - whether it’s rowing, cycling, walking or running - before the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race comes to town this summer.

 

The 6,500km goal is the same distance as the Washington DC Leg 8 of the famous race to Oban.

Read More

Clipper Race launches 2026 Oban events - and calls for engagementClipper Race launches 2026 Oban events - and calls for engagement
Hands up for the Clipper community challenge. Photograph: Kevin McGlynn
Hands up for the Clipper community challenge. Photograph: Kevin McGlynn
A chance to dress up RNLI style for this youngster who went along to Atlantis on Saturday February 21 forthe Clipper Challenge fun day. Photograph: Kevin McGlynn
A chance to dress up RNLI style for this youngster who went along to Atlantis on Saturday February 21 forthe Clipper Challenge fun day. Photograph: Kevin McGlynn

On Saturday, Atlantis hosted a fun for all the family day in partnership with organisations including the RNLI, Adventure Oban, Oban Sailing Club, Oban Canoe Club and support from Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks.

 

Face painting, bouncy castles, an obstacle course and relay races were just some of the fun on offer to celebrate the start of the challenge, a count of people’s achievements will be kept and put on show at the leisure centre for all to see.

 

To find out more about how you can help complete the 6,500km challenge, pop in to the leisure centre for details.

Adventure ObanatlantisclipperClipper RaceClipper race community challengeClipper Round the World Yacht RaceClipper Round the World Yacht Race ScotlandLeisureNewsObanOban Canoe ClubOban Sailing Cluboban timesraceRNLIScottish & Southern Electricity NetworksSSENThe Clipper Round the World Yacht Race

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Call for artists

Call for artists

May 26, 2026
Catventures of Sparky and George

Catventures of Sparky and George

May 26, 2026
Drams, dancing and warm welcomes at 2026 Campbeltown Malts Festival

Drams, dancing and warm welcomes at 2026 Campbeltown Malts Festival

May 26, 2026
Controversial Glengarry Viewpoint plans withdrawn

Controversial Glengarry Viewpoint plans withdrawn

May 26, 2026

Kathie Griffiths

Call for artists

Call for artists

May 26, 2026
Catventures of Sparky and George

Catventures of Sparky and George

May 26, 2026
Amazing support for Eilidh's quiz and ceilidh

Amazing support for Eilidh's quiz and ceilidh

May 23, 2026
Introducing Argyll ceildh trail 2026 line-up

Introducing Argyll ceildh trail 2026 line-up

May 22, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Dental Receptionist - Clyde Munro Dental Group
ObanObanSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Assistant Housekeeper - Kilchoan Management Ltd
Kilmelford, ObanKilmelford, Oban£28,000 per annum£28,000 per annum
School Dining Supervisor - NAY17262 - North Ayrshire Council
KA27 8JPKA27 8JP£13.52 per hour£13.52 per hour
COURSE ADMINISTRATOR - The Outward Bound Trust
PH33 7NN, Fort WilliamPH33 7NN, Fort William£26,227 to £27,754 per annum£26,227 to £27,754 per annum
Pier Operative - Campbeltown - ARB17118 - Argyll and Bute Council
CampbeltownCampbeltown£27,529 to £27,992 per annum£27,529 to £27,992 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today