Launching Clipper race community challenge

A Clipper race community challenge is under starters orders after Saturday’s fun day at Atlantis Leisure Centre.
The countdown is now on for leisure centre staff and users to clip away at the 6,500 kms through exercise - whether it’s rowing, cycling, walking or running - before the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race comes to town this summer.
The 6,500km goal is the same distance as the Washington DC Leg 8 of the famous race to Oban.
On Saturday, Atlantis hosted a fun for all the family day in partnership with organisations including the RNLI, Adventure Oban, Oban Sailing Club, Oban Canoe Club and support from Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks.
Face painting, bouncy castles, an obstacle course and relay races were just some of the fun on offer to celebrate the start of the challenge, a count of people’s achievements will be kept and put on show at the leisure centre for all to see.
To find out more about how you can help complete the 6,500km challenge, pop in to the leisure centre for details.
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