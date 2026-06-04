TEN YEARS AGO
Thursday June 9 2016
Doors open on new Small Isles health and wellbeing centre
Residents of the small isles of Eigg, Muck, Rum and Canna have a new health centre.
A team from NHS Highland has been working on the conversion of the former doctor’s house on Eigg to a health and wellbeing centre.
Eigg’s newest resident, three-week-old Bryn Lovatt, officially opened the centre during a special community health fair on the island.
Director of operations for NHS Highland’s north and west unit, Gill McVicar, said: "The resident GP on Eigg died three years ago and we needed to review the model of care for the people of Eigg, Muck, Rum and Canna.
"It provided us with an opportunity to do something different. We identified and trained four health and social care support workers based in the local communities to deliver health care in the small isles."
The health and social care support workers are part of an extended team supporting them from the mainland.
"They report to the integrated team leader in Mallaig and medical care comes from Skye using our rural support team model," explained Mrs McVicar. "We have three GPs who visit all the islands regularly."
Camille Dressler, chairman of Small Isles Community Council, added: "We couldn’t imagine any other way of working than having a resident GP.
"We had to go through the process of exploring every alternative. In doing so, we began to realise that the way GPs work has changed in the past 30 years. They are now very much part of a team.
"We liked the idea of having more community involvement and more say in how our care was delivered.
"We may have lost a resident doctor but we are gaining access to more services."
The small isles community health fair was held to mark the opening of the new health centre.
NHS Highland healthcare professionals travelled to the island to deliver basic health checks, smoking cessation clinics and heart health sessions to the residents.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Thursday June 7 2001
Princess opens Canna centre
HRH Princess Anne was given a pot of three live lobsters when she visited the tiny islands of Canna and Sanday on Tuesday.
Three-year-old resident Caroline MacKinnon, helped by mum Wendy, presented the six-pound catch which dad Patrick caught at the weekend.
The family wanted the princess, who was on the island to open a new student accommodation centre, to have a local souvenir.
Wendy said: "We were asked if there was anything we wanted to present and thought locally-caught lobsters would be ideal."
The princess has a history of receiving unusual gifts when she visits Lochaber. In 1999 when she opened the Ben Nevis Auction Mart, she was given a cow.
This time she was visiting Sanday to open the new £900,000 St Edward’s Centre which was a dream of the island’s former owner Dr John Lorne Campbell.
After arriving by helicopter the princess visited his widow and unveiled a plaque at the centre. She also received gifts from the island’s three primary school pupils and viewed a wildlife exhibition they made.
The St Edward’s Centre is a 12-bed deconsecrated church which will be used by students visiting Canna to pour over its renowned collection of Hebridean and Gaelic archives.
The project was inspired by the late Dr Campbell who spent his life collating Gaelic recordings and writings.
He gifted the collection, along with the island, to The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) in 1981.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Thursday June 10 1976
Mountain safety centre opened in Glencoe
The memory of a mountaineer who was killed while climbing in Switzerland is perpetuated in the Leishman Memorial Centre which was opened on Saturday, June 5, at Achnacon, Glencoe.
Part of the farm steading of Achnacon has been adapted and let to the newly formed Leishman Research Laboratory Trust.
The objects are research into the development of mountain and cliff rescue equipment, and all aspects of mountain safety and rescue; to record and publicise snow structure and conditions in Glencoe, and to liaise with the Glencoe Team, the Mountain Rescue Committees of Scotland, and other rescue services.
Mr Hamish MacInnes, the mountaineer, who is the National Trust for Scotland’s tenant at Achnacon, has generously agreed to give his services free as honorary director of the enterprise.
Finance for the Leishman Research Laboratory and its equipment has been provided by grants from the Highlands and Islands Development Board, from an anonymous charitable Trust, and a donation from Dr Harold Borland, of Bishop Burton, Beverlee, North Humberside, whose brother, who died while climbing, is commemorated in its name — the Leishman Memorial Laboratory for Mountain Safety.
The president of the National Trust for Scotland, The Earl of Wemyss and March, spoke at the ceremony. Mr W.H. Murray, the mountaineer and author, and Mr MacInnes also spoke.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Saturday June 5 1926
Ardnamurchan news
The month just closed has been the warmest May experienced here for a good number of years, and the lack of rainfall retarded the growth of vegetation.
Last week a heavy fall of rain slaked the parched land and the response of the various seeds and grasses has been most marked.
Very few term changes fall to be reported. Mrs Christina Maclachlan (widow) who has relinquished her holding at Glendryen, is removing to Tobermory and the vacated holding has been taken by Mrs Ann Henderson (widow), Plocaig.
The sheep stock on the Share of Branault Tarm, vacated by Mr J. Macpherson, has been taken delivery of by Major Fletcher, factor on behalf of the proprietors.
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