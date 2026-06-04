A team from NHS Highland has been working on the conversion of the former doctor’s house on Eigg to a health and wellbeing centre.

Eigg’s newest resident, three-week-old Bryn Lovatt, officially opened the centre during a special community health fair on the island.

Director of operations for NHS Highland’s north and west unit, Gill McVicar, said: "The resident GP on Eigg died three years ago and we needed to review the model of care for the people of Eigg, Muck, Rum and Canna.

"It provided us with an opportunity to do something different. We identified and trained four health and social care support workers based in the local communities to deliver health care in the small isles."

The health and social care support workers are part of an extended team supporting them from the mainland.

"They report to the integrated team leader in Mallaig and medical care comes from Skye using our rural support team model," explained Mrs McVicar. "We have three GPs who visit all the islands regularly."

Camille Dressler, chairman of Small Isles Community Council, added: "We couldn’t imagine any other way of working than having a resident GP.

"We had to go through the process of exploring every alternative. In doing so, we began to realise that the way GPs work has changed in the past 30 years. They are now very much part of a team.

"We liked the idea of having more community involvement and more say in how our care was delivered.

"We may have lost a resident doctor but we are gaining access to more services."

The small isles community health fair was held to mark the opening of the new health centre.

NHS Highland healthcare professionals travelled to the island to deliver basic health checks, smoking cessation clinics and heart health sessions to the residents.